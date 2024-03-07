WPL 2024: Mooney-Wolvaardt Opening Stand Help Gujarat Giants Secure First Win

However, the Royal Challengers Bangalore, known for their formidable chasing abilities, proved to be formidable opponents. RCB chased down 189 against Giants last year when Sophie Devine scored 99 from the opening berth and she looked in the mood for a repeat.

Sophie Devine mounted a spirited pursuit of the daunting target set by the Giants. Devine's aggressive batting threatened to tip the scales in RCB's favor, instilling hope of a remarkable comeback. Yet, her dismissal at a crucial juncture provided the Giants with a glimmer of hope, setting the stage for a tense finale.

Devine was at the crease two balls after the powerplay, with RCB on 42 for 2. She took them to halfway in a good position in 76 for 2 but then was bowled by left-arm spinner Tanuja Kanwar to leave RCB's middle order to finish the job.