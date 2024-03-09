Ranji Trophy 2023-24 Final Live Streaming: How To Watch Mumbai vs Vidarbha Live

The Ranji Trophy 2023-24 Final is set to take place between Mumbai and Vidarbha. According to the latest official details announced recently, the finals will be held from 10 March to 14 March. It is important to note that Vidarbha will be looking forward to securing its third Ranji Trophy title. Mumbai also has a chance of winning the 42nd title. Vidarbha reached the Ranji Trophy final stage after securing a 62-run victory over Madhya Pradesh in the semi-final.

Mumbai qualified for the final match after defeating Tamil Nadu. It is important to note that the Mumbai team features famous players like Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer and Prithvi Shaw. Cricket fans in India are excited to watch the Ranji Trophy 2023-24 Final on the scheduled dates. We have all the latest details for interested cricket fans in the country.