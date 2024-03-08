Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holders WPL 2024: Updated Names After DC vs UPW Match

WPL 2024: Orange Cap and Purple Cap holders are updated after every match.
(Photo: The Quint)
The Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 is being played from 23 February to 17 March. All five teams are giving their best in the second season to qualify for the final match. The WPL points table 2024 is also updated after every match to know the top teams. One should note that the orange cap and purple cap holders in WPL 2024 are changed after the matches. The best players lead the holders' list. Fans should know the details.
According to the details on the schedule, the UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals WPL match was held today, Friday, 8 March. You can go through the updated orange cap and purple cap holders' names in WPL 2024 after the UPW vs DC match. Cricket fans should also take a look at the points table to know the leading teams.
Fans who are excited to know the orange cap holders and the purple cap holders in the ongoing Women's Premier League (WPL) should read till the end to know the updates. We have the top names for our readers.
As per the latest details, UPW won against DC by one run in the match on Friday. The top cap holders are changed according to the result.
The Orange Cap award is presented to players who score the maximum number of runs in a particular season of the Women's Premier League. One should note that the top names on the list are changed based on their performance.
The Orange Cap holders list in the WPL 2024 second season is stated below for interested fans:
Meg Lanning (DC) - 261 runs (6 matches).
Smriti Mandhana (RCB) - 243 runs (6 matches).
Deepti Sharma (UPW) - 207 runs (7 matches).
Grace Harris (UPW) - 187 runs (7 matches).
Alice Capsey (DC) - 182 runs (6 matches).
The Purple Cap award is received by the player who can take the most number of wickets in a particular season of the WPL. The purple cap list is also changed after every match.
Read the top Purple Cap holders in the WPL 2024 here and stay informed about the latest details:
Jess Jonassen (DC) - 10 wickets (4 matches).
Radha Yadav (DC) - 10 wickets (6 matches).
Sophie Ecclestone (UPW) - 8 wickets (7 matches).
Marizanne Kapp (DC) - 8 wickets (4 matches).
Deepti Sharma (UPW) - 8 wickets (7 matches).
