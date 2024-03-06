WPL 2024: Jemimah, Lanning 50s Help DC Kick Off Home-Leg With 29-Run Win Over MI

Delhi Capitals did what Royal Challengers Bangalore had done before: kick off their current Women's Premier League (WPL) season home leg on a high. In what was the first WPL match held at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, half-centuries by Jemimah Rodrigues and captain Meg Lanning set the base for Delhi’s 29-run win to end Mumbai’s perfect chasing record in the competition.

Jemimah brought out a breathtaking display of stroke-play to hit an unbeaten 69 off 33 balls while Meg smashed 53 off 38 balls as Delhi made an imposing 192/4 in 20 overs. In Delhi making their third 170+ score of the season, Jemimah was belligerent in hitting eight fours and three sixes at a strike rate of 209, especially with her shots over point being captivating and using that 46-metre square boundary to perfection.

She was batting on 13 off 14 at one point, before accelerating to hit 56 runs in her last 19 balls. Meg was at her solid best in making her third WPL fifty of the current season and also crossed the 500-run mark in the tournament. Shafali Verma and Alice Capsey played good cameos to contribute to Delhi being in a commanding position at the halfway mark.