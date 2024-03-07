WPL 2024: Injury Ended Vrinda Dinesh's Campaign, but She Knows How to Fight Back

You have not always had a smooth ride in your career. The phase between 2018 to 2020 was particularly challenging. Could you explain what happened?

Yes. From 2018 to 2020, I had a very challenging phase in my career. I did well in the age-group categories and also scored runs in the selection trials of the Karnataka team. Despite that, I was not getting a chance to play for the the team.

Then when the pandemic struck, I had a lot of time to myself. I decided to set everything aside on work on myself – both on my skills and the mental side of the game. Those two years built my character. It made me stronger and ready for when the opportunity arrives. Ever since I got the opportunity, I have never been dropped from the Karnataka team. Whatever I am today, it is because of those two years.