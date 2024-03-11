WPL 2024: Delhi Capitals Secure Playoffs Berth With 1-Run Win Over RCB

Richa Ghosh hammered a six off Jess Jonassen off the first ball. A dot-ball later, Disha Kasat was run out as she sacrificed herself to take a second run and give Richa Ghosh the strike. The all-rounder scored two runs off the fourth delivery and then struck a huge six off the next delivery to bring up her fifty.

With two runs needed off the final ball, Ghosh failed to connect and sliced it straight to the backward point where Shafali Verma picked the ball and threw it to Jonassen, and she dislodged the stumps with Ghosh short of the crease.

RCB had lost Smriti Mandhana early for five, trapped LBW by Capsey. Fellow opener Sophie Molineux (33, 30b, 5x4) and Ellyse Perry (49 off 32 ball, 7x4, 1x6).