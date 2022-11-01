Chetan Sharma Explains Non-Selection of Prithvi Shaw & Sarfaraz Khan in Ind Team

Attacking opener Shaw has been in good form in the domestic circuit but he hasn't been in the scheme of things for selectors and team management in the last few years. With both Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul resting for New Zealand T20Is, fans were expecting to see Shaw back in the mix as an opener but it wasn't the case.



"We basically are looking at Prithvi, we're constantly in touch with Prithvi, he has been doing well. There's nothing wrong with him at all. The thing is - the players who are already playing and those who are performing, they have got their chances," said Sharma in a virtual press conference.



"He [Shaw] will definitely get his chance. The selectors are in constant touch with him, talking to him, he is doing well and he will get his chances very soon," he added.