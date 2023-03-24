CCL 2023 Semi Final Live Streaming: Where To watch Celebrity Cricket League Live

Celebrity Cricket League (CCL) 2023 Semi-final Live Streaming and Other Details.
(Photo Courtesy: ccl.in)
Celebrity Cricket League (CCL) 2023 Semi-final Live Streaming and Telecast: The ongoing sportainment league called Celebrity Cricket League (CCL) has entered its semi-final phase.
There will be two semi-final matches of the CCL 2023. The first semi-final will be played today between Bhojpuri Dabanggs and Mumbai Heroes. while as in the second semi-final, Telugu Warriors will lock horns with Karnataka Bulldozers.
The final match of the CCL 2023 will be played tomorrow on Saturday, 25 March at Visakhapatnam.
Let us read about CCL 2023 Semi-final date, time, venue, when and where to watch live streaming and live telecast.
The CCL 2023 first semi-final match will be played today on 24 March between Bhojpuri Dabanggs and Mumbai Heroes at Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam. The match will start at 2:30 pm.
The CCL 2023 second semi-final match will be played today on 24 March between Telugu Warriors and Karnataka Bulldozers at Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam. The match will start at 7 pm.
The CCL 2023 semi-final will be live streamed on Zee5 app and website.
The Celebrity Cricket League (CCL) 2023 will be live telecasted today on Zee Network.
Karnataka Bulldozers have been an outstanding team in the Celebrity Cricket League (CCL) 2023. They are leading the CCL 2023 points table with 8 points. Bhojpuri Dabanggs are no less. They have have not loss any match yet and are at position 2 in the CCL points table.
The winners of CCL Semi-final 1 and 2 will face off in the grand finale match tomorrow.
