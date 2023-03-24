CCL 2023 Semi Final Live Streaming: Where To watch Celebrity Cricket League Live

Celebrity Cricket League (CCL) 2023 Semi-final Live Streaming and Telecast: The ongoing sportainment league called Celebrity Cricket League (CCL) has entered its semi-final phase.

There will be two semi-final matches of the CCL 2023. The first semi-final will be played today between Bhojpuri Dabanggs and Mumbai Heroes. while as in the second semi-final, Telugu Warriors will lock horns with Karnataka Bulldozers.

The final match of the CCL 2023 will be played tomorrow on Saturday, 25 March at Visakhapatnam.

Let us read about CCL 2023 Semi-final date, time, venue, when and where to watch live streaming and live telecast.