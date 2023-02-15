ADVERTISEMENT

Celebrity Cricket League 2023: Schedule, Date, Time, Teams, Captains, and More

Celebrity Cricket League (CCL) 2023 will officially kick off on 18 February 2023. Check out the full schedule below.

Saima Andrabi
Updated
Cricket
2 min read


Celebrity Cricket League 2023: All cricket fans who are excited to witness the most amazing cricket league of the year called Celebrity Cricket League (CCL) must know that the most awaited sportainment event of the year will officially kick off on Saturday, 18 February.

This year CCL will include eight teams from eight different regions of India. There will be 19 matches in this season hosted by six major cities of the country including Jaipur, Hyderabad, Raipur, Jodhpur, Bengaluru, and Thiruvananthapuram.

Lets us read about the Celebrity Cricket League 2023 teams, captains, date, time, and other important details.

Celebrity Cricket League 2023: Date and Time

The CCL will officially start on Saturday, 18 February 2023. The first match will start at 2:30 pm.

Celebrity Cricket League 2023: Teams and Captains

There will be eight teams in the upcoming Celebrity Cricket League 2023. These include Bengal Tigers, Bhojpuri Dabanggs, Chennai Rhinos, Karnataka Bulldozers, Kerala Strikers, Mumbai Heroes, Punjab De Sher, and Telugu Warriors.

Let us check the captains of all these teams, sponsors, and other details below.

TeamsIndustryStateCaptainsSponsors/Owners
Karnataka BulldozersKannada/SandalwoodKarnatakaPradeepAshok Kheny
Mumbai HeroesHindi/BollywoodMaharashtraRiteish DeshmukhSohail Khan
Bengal TigersBengaliWest BengalJisshu SenguptaBoney Kapoor
Telugu WarriorsTelugu/TollywoodAndhra Pradesh,Akkineni AkhilSachiin Joshi
Kerala StrikersMalayalamKeralaKunchacko BobanMohan Lal, Rajkumar, Sripriya
Chennai RhinosTamilTamil NaduAryaK. Ganga Prasad
Bhojpuri DabbangsBhojpuriUttar Pradesh, BiharManoj TiwariAnand Bihari, Manoj Tiwari
Punjab De SherPunjabiPunjabSonu SoodNavraj Hans, Puneet Singh
Celebrity Cricket League 2023: Full Schedule

Check the CCL 2023 matches, date, time, venue, and other match details below.

DateTime (IST)City/StateMatches
18-Feb-232:30 PMBangaloreMatch 1: Telugu Warriors vs Kerala Strikers
18-Feb-237:00 PMBangaloreMatch 2: Chennai Rhinos vs Karnataka Bulldozers
19-Feb-232:30 PMChandigarhMatch 3: Bengal Tigers vs Bhojpuri Dabanggs
19-Feb-237:00 PMChandigarhMatch 4: Mumbai Heroes vs Pubjab De Sher
25-Feb-232:30 PMJaipurMatch 5: Telugu Warriors vs Chennai Rhinos
25-Feb-237:00 PMJaipurMatch 6: Bhojpuri Dabanggs vs Punjab De Sher
26-Feb-232:30 PMJaipurMatch 7: Kerala Strikers vs Karnataka Bulldozers
26-Feb-237:00 PMJaipurMatch 8: Mumbai Heroes vs Bengal Tigers
04-Mar-232:30 PMHyderabadMatch 9: Chennai Rhinos vs Bhojpuri Dabbangs
04-Mar-237:00 PMHyderabadMatch 10: Bengal Tigers vs Telugu Warriors
05-Mar-232:30 PMTrivandrumMatch 11: Karnataka Bulldozers vs Punjab De Sher
05-Mar-237:00 PMTrivandrumMatch 12: Mumbai Heroes vs Kerala Strikers
11-Mar-232:30 PMChennaiMatch 13: Bengal Tigers vs Karnataka Bulldozers
11-Mar-237:00 PMChennaiMatch 14: Mumbai Heroes vs Chennai Rhinos
12-Mar-232:30 PMHyderabadMatch 15: Kerala Strikers vs Bhojpuri Dabbangs
12-Mar-237:00 PMHyderabadMatch 16: Telugu Warriors vs Punjab De Sher
18-Mar-232:30 PMHyderabadSemi Final 1 vs Semi Final 4: SF1
18-Mar-237:00 PMHyderabadSemi Final 2 vs Semi Final 3: SF2
19-Mar-237:00 PMHyderabadFinal Match
The Celebrity Cricket League (CCL) is also known as CCL 2023, CCL T10, CCL9. It is a blend of sports and entertainment in which celebrities face off against each other in cricket matches for winning the title of Celebrity Cricket League Cup. The CCL 2023 will conclude on 19 March 2023.

Salman Khan is the brand ambassador of the Mumbai Heroes team. Riteish Deshmukh will be the captain of the team.

