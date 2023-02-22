CCL 2023 Points Table: Celebrity Cricket League 2023 Updated Standings, Schedule

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Sports Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Cricket Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019CCL 2023 Points Table: Celebrity Cricket League 2023 Updated Standings, Schedule

Check the updated points table, date, time, and full schedule for Celebrity Cricket League 2023.
Celebrity Cricket League (CCL) 2023 updated team standings

People can witness numerous T20 leagues worldwide and Bollywood is also very fond of cricket. The acting community in India has set its own successful T20 league, also called as Celebrity Cricket League. This year the celebrities will be playing the 7th T20 season of the league that will begin on 18 February 2023.

T20 cricket was introduced in 2004 and the first T20 World Cup was played in 2007. After India won the inaugural World Cup in 2007 and IPL was introduced in 2008, the popularity of T20 cricket took a spike.

There are eight teams from eight regional Indian cinema industries that will lock horns to win the 2023 edition of CCL 2023. The league started in 2011 and it aims to bring together top stars and actors of Indian cinema on the cricket ground. A total of 19 matches will be played during the tournament and the grand finale will be played on 19 March. Let's have a look at the updated team standings and schedule of the upcoming matches.

Celebrity Cricket League 2023 Updated Team Standings

PosTeamMWLTiedN/RPTNNR
1Karnataka Bulldozers110002-
2Chennai Rhinos1100020
3Punjab De Sher0000000
4Kerala Strikers0000000
5Telugu Warriors0000020
6Bhojpuri Dabanggs0000020
7Bengal Tigers1010000
8Mumbai Heroes1010000

Celebrity Cricket League 2023: Date, Time, Full Schedule

DateTime (IST)City/StateMatches
18-Feb-2314:30BangaloreMatch 1: Telugu Warriors vs Kerala Strikers
18-Feb-2319:00BangaloreMatch 2: Chennai Rhinos vs Karnataka Bulldozers
19-Feb-2314:30ChandigarhMatch 3: Bengal Tigers vs Bhojpuri Dabanggs
19-Feb-2319:00ChandigarhMatch 4: Mumbai Heroes vs Punjab De Sher
25-Feb-2314:30JaipurMatch 5: Telugu Warriors vs Chennai Rhinos
25-Feb-2319:00JaipurMatch 6: Bhojpuri Dabanggs vs Punjab De Sher
26-Feb-2314:30JaipurMatch 7: Kerala Strikers vs Karnataka Bulldozers
26-Feb-2319:00JaipurMatch 8: Mumbai Heroes vs Bengal Tigers
04-Mar-2314:30HyderabadMatch 9: Chennai Rhinos vs Bhojpuri Dabbangs
04-Mar-2319:00HyderabadMatch 10: Bengal Tigers vs Telugu Warriors
05-Mar-2314:30TrivandrumMatch 11: Karnataka Bulldozers vs Punjab De Sher
05-Mar-2319:00TrivandrumMatch 12: Mumbai Heroes vs Kerala Strikers
11-Mar-2314:30ChennaiMatch 13: Bengal Tigers vs Karnataka Bulldozers
11-Mar-2319:00ChennaiMatch 14: Mumbai Heroes vs Chennai Rhinos
12-Mar-2314:30HyderabadMatch 15: Kerala Strikers vs Bhojpuri Dabbangs
12-Mar-2319:00HyderabadMatch 16: Telugu Warriors vs Punjab De Sher
18-Mar-2314:30HyderabadSemi-Final 1 vs Semi-Final 4: SF1
18-Mar-2319:00HyderabadSemi-Final 2 vs Semi-Final 3: SF2
19-Mar-2319:00HyderabadFinal Match
