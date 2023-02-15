Celebrity Cricket League 2023: Schedule, Date, Time, Teams, Captains, and More

Celebrity Cricket League (CCL) 2023: Here's the date, time, full schedule, teams, captains, and more.
(Photo Courtesy: ccl.in)
Celebrity Cricket League 2023: All cricket fans who are excited to witness the most amazing cricket league of the year called Celebrity Cricket League (CCL) must know that the most awaited sportainment event of the year will officially kick off on Saturday, 18 February.
This year CCL will include eight teams from eight different regions of India. There will be 19 matches in this season hosted by six major cities of the country including Jaipur, Hyderabad, Raipur, Jodhpur, Bengaluru, and Thiruvananthapuram.
Lets us read about the Celebrity Cricket League 2023 teams, captains, date, time, and other important details.
The CCL will officially start on Saturday, 18 February 2023. The first match will start at 2:30 pm.
There will be eight teams in the upcoming Celebrity Cricket League 2023. These include Bengal Tigers, Bhojpuri Dabanggs, Chennai Rhinos, Karnataka Bulldozers, Kerala Strikers, Mumbai Heroes, Punjab De Sher, and Telugu Warriors.
Let us check the captains of all these teams, sponsors, and other details below.
|Teams
|Industry
|State
|Captains
|Sponsors/Owners
|Karnataka Bulldozers
|Kannada/Sandalwood
|Karnataka
|Pradeep
|Ashok Kheny
|Mumbai Heroes
|Hindi/Bollywood
|Maharashtra
|Riteish Deshmukh
|Sohail Khan
|Bengal Tigers
|Bengali
|West Bengal
|Jisshu Sengupta
|Boney Kapoor
|Telugu Warriors
|Telugu/Tollywood
|Andhra Pradesh,
|Akkineni Akhil
|Sachiin Joshi
|Kerala Strikers
|Malayalam
|Kerala
|Kunchacko Boban
|Mohan Lal, Rajkumar, Sripriya
|Chennai Rhinos
|Tamil
|Tamil Nadu
|Arya
|K. Ganga Prasad
|Bhojpuri Dabbangs
|Bhojpuri
|Uttar Pradesh, Bihar
|Manoj Tiwari
|Anand Bihari, Manoj Tiwari
|Punjab De Sher
|Punjabi
|Punjab
|Sonu Sood
|Navraj Hans, Puneet Singh
Check the CCL 2023 matches, date, time, venue, and other match details below.
|Date
|Time (IST)
|City/State
|Matches
|18-Feb-23
|2:30 PM
|Bangalore
|Match 1: Telugu Warriors vs Kerala Strikers
|18-Feb-23
|7:00 PM
|Bangalore
|Match 2: Chennai Rhinos vs Karnataka Bulldozers
|19-Feb-23
|2:30 PM
|Chandigarh
|Match 3: Bengal Tigers vs Bhojpuri Dabanggs
|19-Feb-23
|7:00 PM
|Chandigarh
|Match 4: Mumbai Heroes vs Pubjab De Sher
|25-Feb-23
|2:30 PM
|Jaipur
|Match 5: Telugu Warriors vs Chennai Rhinos
|25-Feb-23
|7:00 PM
|Jaipur
|Match 6: Bhojpuri Dabanggs vs Punjab De Sher
|26-Feb-23
|2:30 PM
|Jaipur
|Match 7: Kerala Strikers vs Karnataka Bulldozers
|26-Feb-23
|7:00 PM
|Jaipur
|Match 8: Mumbai Heroes vs Bengal Tigers
|04-Mar-23
|2:30 PM
|Hyderabad
|Match 9: Chennai Rhinos vs Bhojpuri Dabbangs
|04-Mar-23
|7:00 PM
|Hyderabad
|Match 10: Bengal Tigers vs Telugu Warriors
|05-Mar-23
|2:30 PM
|Trivandrum
|Match 11: Karnataka Bulldozers vs Punjab De Sher
|05-Mar-23
|7:00 PM
|Trivandrum
|Match 12: Mumbai Heroes vs Kerala Strikers
|11-Mar-23
|2:30 PM
|Chennai
|Match 13: Bengal Tigers vs Karnataka Bulldozers
|11-Mar-23
|7:00 PM
|Chennai
|Match 14: Mumbai Heroes vs Chennai Rhinos
|12-Mar-23
|2:30 PM
|Hyderabad
|Match 15: Kerala Strikers vs Bhojpuri Dabbangs
|12-Mar-23
|7:00 PM
|Hyderabad
|Match 16: Telugu Warriors vs Punjab De Sher
|18-Mar-23
|2:30 PM
|Hyderabad
|Semi Final 1 vs Semi Final 4: SF1
|18-Mar-23
|7:00 PM
|Hyderabad
|Semi Final 2 vs Semi Final 3: SF2
|19-Mar-23
|7:00 PM
|Hyderabad
|Final Match
The Celebrity Cricket League (CCL) is also known as CCL 2023, CCL T10, CCL9. It is a blend of sports and entertainment in which celebrities face off against each other in cricket matches for winning the title of Celebrity Cricket League Cup. The CCL 2023 will conclude on 19 March 2023.
Salman Khan is the brand ambassador of the Mumbai Heroes team. Riteish Deshmukh will be the captain of the team.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)