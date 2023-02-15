Celebrity Cricket League 2023: Schedule, Date, Time, Teams, Captains, and More

Celebrity Cricket League 2023: All cricket fans who are excited to witness the most amazing cricket league of the year called Celebrity Cricket League (CCL) must know that the most awaited sportainment event of the year will officially kick off on Saturday, 18 February.

This year CCL will include eight teams from eight different regions of India. There will be 19 matches in this season hosted by six major cities of the country including Jaipur, Hyderabad, Raipur, Jodhpur, Bengaluru, and Thiruvananthapuram.

Lets us read about the Celebrity Cricket League 2023 teams, captains, date, time, and other important details.