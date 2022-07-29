Commonwealth Games 2022: IND W vs PAK W Live Match; When and Where To Watch

IND W vs PAK W Commonwealth Games 2022: Cricket match timing and live streaming details.
(Photo: PTI)
The Commonwealth Games 2022 has officially begun on Thursday, 28 July 2022. The opening ceremony took place in Birmingham, the United Kingdom. It is important to note that women's cricket makes its debut in the quadrennial event this year. India is one of the teams that has been selected for participation in women's cricket at the Commonwealth Games 2022. Viewers are excited to watch India Women vs Pakistan Women in CWG 2022. India is going to play against its arch-rival Pakistan.
IND W vs PAK W Commonwealth Games 2022 cricket match is all set to take place in Birmingham. Everyone should note that Team India is led by Harmanpreet Kaur. The India Women vs Pakistan Women CWG 2022 cricket match will be played on 31 July 2022. Viewers who are excited to watch the match can catch the live stream.
Here are all the official details on the date, timings, and live-streaming of the India Women vs Pakistan Women Commonwealth Games 2022 cricket match that viewers should make note of.
When is the Commonwealth Games 2022 India women vs Pakistan women cricket match?
The Commonwealth Games 2022 India women vs Pakistan women cricket match is set to take place on 31 July 2022, as per the official schedule.
What time is the Commonwealth Games 2022 India women vs Pakistan women cricket match?
The Commonwealth Games 2022 India women vs Pakistan women cricket match will be played at 3:30 pm on 31 July 2022. Viewers can take a look at the Commonwealth Games 2022 schedule to know all the match timings and dates.
Where will the Commonwealth Games 2022 India women vs Pakistan women cricket match be held?
The Commonwealth Games 2022 India women vs Pakistan women cricket match will be held at Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham on the scheduled date and time.
Which TV channels will broadcast the Commonwealth Games 2022 India women vs Pakistan women cricket match in India?
The TV channel that will broadcast the Commonwealth Games 2022 India women vs Pakistan women cricket in India is Sony Sports Network.
Where to watch the live stream of the Commonwealth Games 2022 India women vs Pakistan women cricket match?
The live stream of the Commonwealth Games 2022 India women vs Pakistan women cricket match can be watched on the SonyLiv app and website. Viewers should keep a close eye on the app and website if they want to watch the live stream of the match.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)