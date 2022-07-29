Commonwealth Games 2022: IND W vs PAK W Live Match; When and Where To Watch

The Commonwealth Games 2022 has officially begun on Thursday, 28 July 2022. The opening ceremony took place in Birmingham, the United Kingdom. It is important to note that women's cricket makes its debut in the quadrennial event this year. India is one of the teams that has been selected for participation in women's cricket at the Commonwealth Games 2022. Viewers are excited to watch India Women vs Pakistan Women in CWG 2022. India is going to play against its arch-rival Pakistan.

IND W vs PAK W Commonwealth Games 2022 cricket match is all set to take place in Birmingham. Everyone should note that Team India is led by Harmanpreet Kaur. The India Women vs Pakistan Women CWG 2022 cricket match will be played on 31 July 2022. Viewers who are excited to watch the match can catch the live stream.