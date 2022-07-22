India vs West Indies ODI Live Streaming: When & How to Watch the Match in India
India vs West Indies 1st ODI: The match will be live streamed on FanCode for the viewers in India.
Both India and West Indies are getting ready to face each other in a series. The teams are ready to play an ODI series that will consist of three matches, first followed by a five-match ODI series which is decided to be a rehearsal for the T20 World Cup. The T20 World Cup will be conducted later this year, in 2022. The first India vs West Indies ODI is set to be conducted today, on Friday, 22 July 2022.
The India vs West Indies ODI that is decided to be played today, on 22 July 2022 will take place in Trinidad. Shikhar Dhawan is ready to lead Team India today, in the first ODI against West Indies. It is important to note that the three ODI matches will be held from 22 July 2022 to 27 July 2022.
Here are all the live streaming details you need to know about India vs West Indies ODI before it begins today, on Friday, 22 July 2022.
What is the date and time of India vs West Indies 1st ODI?
India vs West Indies 1st ODI is scheduled to take place on Friday, 22 July 2022 at 7:00 pm IST, which is 9:30 am local time.
What is the venue of the India vs West Indies 1st ODI match?
India vs West Indies 1st ODI match is set to be conducted at Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad today, on Friday, 22 July 2022 at the scheduled time.
Which TV channels will broadcast India vs West Indies ODI match in India?
Viewers can watch India vs West Indies 1st ODI match in India on DD sports.
Where to watch India vs West Indies 1st ODI live streaming in India?
Viewers in India can watch India vs West Indies ODI match live streaming on FanCode. All the live details, scores, etc will be available on FanCode so the viewers should keep an eye on it.
These are all the latest details we have on India vs West Indies 1st ODI match that is set to take place today, on Friday, 22 July 2022 in Trinidad. Viewers should keep an eye on the time and live stream of the match if they do not want to miss it.
