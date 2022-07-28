ADVERTISEMENT

2022 Commonwealth Games: Full-time Hairdresser, Occasional Paddlar Makes History

2022 Commonwealth Games: A full-time hair-dresser and occasional paddlar, is set to make history at CWG 2022

PTI
Published
Sports
2 min read
2022 Commonwealth Games: Full-time Hairdresser, Occasional Paddlar Makes History
i

Javier Sotomayor, Falkland Islands' sole table tennis representative at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, works fulltime as a hairdresser in one of the only three salons on the South Atlantic archipelago.

The 36-year-old also happens to be the first paddler to play for Falkland Islands, a British Overseas Territory, in the history of CWG. And he can only thank his day job as a hairdresser for his big moment at the Birmingham Games.

Also Read

Commonwealth Games 2022: Indian Flag Hoisted at CWG Village in Birmingham

Commonwealth Games 2022: Indian Flag Hoisted at CWG Village in Birmingham
ADVERTISEMENT

"In 2006 I was working in Santiago as a stylist and someone who had opened a hair salon in the Falklands flew to Chile to find hairdressers," said Sotomayor, who is originally from Chile.

"I went to work for them for one year, then came back to Chile. After getting married to my wife Andrea I went back to the Falklands and we opened our business, Belle Hair Salon." Sotomayor has been there ever since, combining two of his passions.

Also Read

Hockey Captain Manpreet to Be Flagbearer With Sindhu at CWG Opening Ceremony

Hockey Captain Manpreet to Be Flagbearer With Sindhu at CWG Opening Ceremony
"I started playing table tennis when I was nine, and was No.6 in Chile when I was 12 years old. I played for five more years but stopped because of study and work. I then started again in the Falkland Islands around eight years ago because this is my sport. I missed it a lot," he said.

He is now working hard to continue the growth of the sport in the country, which became the International Table Tennis Federation's 227th member in November last year.

ADVERTISEMENT
Also Read

Another TT Player Approaches Court After CWG Exclusion, CoA Says Team Not Final

Another TT Player Approaches Court After CWG Exclusion, CoA Says Team Not Final

"We are only four players. We try to do the best because we are not professionals. We don't have any competition. I went to the Island Games three years ago but the Commonwealth Games will be completely different," Sotomayor said.

"It's good to learn and play with better players. It doesn't matter if I lose. I'm feeling 100 per cent." The Falkland Islands delegation in Birmingham also includes two regular clients of his salon.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×