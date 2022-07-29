CWG 2022: IND vs AUS Women's Cricket Live Streaming, When & Where To Watch

CWG 2022: India W vs Australia W
(Image: dailyindia.net)
The Indian Women's Cricket team is all set to lock horns with Australia in the first match of the Commonwealth Games 2022. The first match will be held today, Friday, 29 July 2022. After 24 years, cricket is making its entry into the Commonwealth Games 2022. It is the first time that women's cricket will be played at the multi-sport event.
The Indian women's team was led by Harman Preet as the team played Sri Lanka. The team clinched the T20I series versus the visitors. On the other hand, Australia won the tri-series T20 tournament featuring Ireland and Pakistan.
Let's know when, where, and how you can watch the live streaming of CWG 2022 IND W vs Aus W match.
When and what time will the India W vs Australia W T20I match start?
India W vs Australia W T20I match will be played on July 29 (Friday) at 3:30 PM IST.
Where will India W vs Australia W T20I match be played?
India W vs Australia W T20I match will take place at Edgebaston, Birmingham.
On which channel can we watch the India W vs Australia W T20I match in India?
India W vs Australia W T20I match will be aired on Sony Network in India.
How to watch the live streaming of the India W vs Australia W T20I match in India?
India W vs Australia W T20I match live streaming will be available on the SonyLiv App.
