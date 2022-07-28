Commonwealth Games 2022 India Schedule - When Are The Big Starts in Action

India have sent a 215-member contingent for the 2022 Commonwealth Games (CWG) in Birmingham, starting 28 July and stretching onto 8 August.

Though Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra has opted to sit out of the Games due to a groin strain, India have enough talent in their squad to return with a rich medal haul.

Top performers such as two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu, Tokyo Olympics silver-medallist Mirabai Chanu, and a few others will be raring to prove themselves when the quadrennial begins on Friday.