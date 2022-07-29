In Pictures: Indian Contingent Join Festivities at CWG 2022 Opening Ceremony

A spectacular opening ceremony marked the start of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham with the Indian contingent led by two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu and men's hockey captain Manpreet Singh in the Parade of Nations.

Creator of acclaimed British crime drama 'Peaky Blinders', Steven Knight was the creative mastermind behind the ceremony that had more than 2,000 performers.

While India will see more than 200 sportspersons participate in this edition of the Commonwealth Games, many teams chose to give the late night opening ceremony a miss as they start their campaigns on Friday.