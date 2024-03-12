Olympics Boxing Qualifiers: Nishant Loses Quota Bout, India Return Empty-Handed

The Indian boxing contingent’s difficult campaign at the 2024 World Boxing Olympic Qualification tournament concluded with a disappointing outcome, as Nishant Dev suffered a defeat in his quota bout for the 2024 Paris Olympics. The World Boxing Championships bronze medallist suffered a 1-4 defeat against Omari Jones in the quarter-final of the men’s light middleweight (71kg) category.

Nishant, India’s standout performer at the tournament in Italy’s Busta Arsizio, advanced to the quarter-final following three consecutive victories. The 23-year-old from Haryana defeated Great Britain’s Lewis Richardson, Georgia’s Eskerkhan Madiev and Greece’s Christos Karaitis before his quarter-final bout, where he came out second-best against United States of America’s Omari Jones, who won a World Championships silver medal in 2021.