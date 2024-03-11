Explained: Why Bajrang Punia’s 2024 Paris Olympics Hopes Have All but Ended

In the latest update from India’s wrestling fraternity, which has taken many by surprise, Bajrang Punia’s aspirations of representing the nation at the 2024 Paris Olympics have all but ended. The bronze medallist from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics could not come out on top in his weight division at the national selection trial, which is being organised by the Indian Olympic Association-appointed (IOA) ad-hoc committee. Vinesh Phogat, meanwhile, has secured victory in the women’s 50kg category.

Here is everything you need to know about the wrestling trials: