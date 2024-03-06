2024 Olympics: India Placed in Pool B of Men’s Hockey, To Begin Campaign vs NZ

2024 Paris Olympics: India will be up against the likes of Belgium & Australia in the group stage.
(Photo: PTI)
The pools for the men’s hockey competition at the 2024 Paris Olympics were revealed on Wednesday (6 March), with the Indian team placed in Group B, where they will be up against Belgium, Australia, Argentina, New Zealand and Ireland.
India, the 12-time medallists in men’s hockey at the Olympics, qualified for the 2024 edition after winning the gold medal at the 2023 Asian Games. The third-ranked team in the world will begin their campaign on 27 July, with a fixture against the 11th-ranked New Zealand, who won the gold medal at the 1976 edition in Canada.
India’s third match will be played on 30 July, against the comparatively weakest team on paper in Pool B – Ireland. Albeit, Craig Fulton’s team will have a challenging end to their pool-stage campaign, as they will be up against two heavyweights in Belgium and Australia in their last couple of fixtures.
Against Belgium, the defending champions and currently second-ranked international team, India will be competing on 1 August, whilst on the very next day, Harmanpreet Singh and his boys will be up against the sixth-ranked Australia, who have ten Olympics medals in their cabinet.
Indian men’s hockey team’s schedule for 2024 Paris Olympics:
27 July – India vs New Zealand
29 July – India vs Argentina
30 July – India vs Ireland
1 August – India vs Belgium
2 August – India vs Australia
