Bajrang Punia Defeated in Wrestling Trials, To Miss Paris Olympics Qualifiers

Tokyo Olympic medallists Bajrang Punia and Ravi Dahiya will not be there in the 2024 Paris Olympics to improve on their performance, as both of them suffered huge setbacks in the trials being conducted by the ad-hoc committee that is currently looking after Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) to select the Indian squad for the Olympic Qualifiers, on Sunday (10 March).
Bajrang, who won a bronze medal in Tokyo, went down to Rohit Kumar in the men's freestyle 65kg bout in the trials being held at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) centre.
Ravi Dahiya, who won a silver medal in the Tokyo Olympics, lost 8-10 to Udit from Haryana in the 57kg. Wrestlers winning the trials will be selected in the squad for the Paris Olympic Qualifiers. Vinesh Phogat will be in action later today (11 March).
