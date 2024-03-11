Gymnastics World Cup: Dipa Karmakar Finishes 5th, Pranati Nayak in 9th

Indian gymnasts Dipa Karmakar and Pranati Nayak finished at 5th and 9th places, respectively, at the FIG Apparatus World Cup 2024 in Baku, Azerbaijan on Monday.

Dipa, 30, clinched 5th place in the vault event in Baku. She scored 8.433 in her first attempt and 8.466 in the second, making a total of 13.149. While Pranati, 28, secured 9th place with a score of 8.300 in her first attempt and 8.233 in the second, totaling 12.716 in the third of the four FIG World Cup events, which are also Olympic qualifiers.