Asian Games 2023 Medal Tally: India Wins Eight Gold and Twelve Silver Till Day 6

Asian Games 2023 Medal Tally Table on Day 6: Take a look at the updated table on 29 September.
The 19th Asian Games 2023 is being conducted from 23 September to 8 October. The Asian Games 2023 medal tally is subject to change after each sport. It is important to note that the tournament this year is being held in Hangzhou, China. The medals tally table is sorted based on the number of gold medals won by a country, followed by silver and bronze medals. Indian viewers should take note of the latest updates after day 6 on 29 September.
One should note that the Asian Games 2023 medal tally is updated here after day 6 today, Friday, 29 September. The major international multi-sport event is conducted every four years. Everyone is excited to know the top countries in the medals tally table. Around 655 Indian athletes are taking part in the Asian Games this year.
It is important to note that a total of 45 Olympic sports are being played in the Asian Games this year. More than 11,000 athletes from 45 countries and territories are competing in the tournament.
Here are the names of the Indian athletes who are there in the Asian Games 2023 medal list till day 6:
Ashi Chouksey, Mehuli Ghosh, Ramita Jindal: Shooting, Women’s 10m air rifle team - Silver medal.
Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh: Rowing, Men’s lightweight double sculls - Silver medal.
Babu Lal Yadav and Lekh Ram: Rowing, Men’s pair - Bronze medal.
Neeraj, Naresh Kalwaniya, Neetesh Kumar, Charanjeet Singh, Jaswinder Singh, Bheem Singh, Punit Kumar, Ashish, DU Pande: Rowing, Men’s eight - Silver medal.
Ramita Jindal: Shooting, Women’s 10m air rifle - Bronze medal.
Rudrankksh Patil, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Divyansh Singh Panwar: Shooting, Men’s 10m air rifle team - Gold medal.
Jaswinder Singh, Bheem Singh, Punit Kumar, Ashish: Rowing, Men’s four - Bronze medal.
Parminder Singh, Satnam Singh, Jakar Khan, Sukhmeet Singh: Rowing, Men’s Quadruple - Bronze medal.
Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar: Shooting, Men’s 10m air rifle - Bronze medal.
Vijayveer Sidhu, Adarsh Singh, Anish Bhanwala: Shooting, Men’s 25m rapid fire pistol team - Bronze medal.
Indian cricket team: Cricket, Women’s T20 cricket - Gold medal.
Neha Thakur: Sailing, Girl’s Dinghy – ILCA4 - Silver medal.
Eabad Ali: Sailing, Men’s Windsurfer - RS:X - Bronze medal.
Hriday Chheda, Anush Agarwalla, Divyakriti Singh, Sudipti Hajela: Equestrian, Dressage Team - Gold medal.
Ashi Chouksey, Manini Kaushik, Sift Kaur Samra: Shooting, Women’s 50m rifle 3 positions team - Silver medal.
Manu Bhaker, Rhythm Sangwan, Esha Singh: Shooting, Women’s 25m pistol team - Gold medal.
Sift Kaur Samra: Shooting, Women’s 50m rifle 3 positions - Gold medal.
Ashi Chouksey: Shooting, Women’s 50m rifle 3 positions - Bronze medal.
Team India: Shooting, Men’s skeet team - Bronze medal.
Vishnu Saravanan: Sailing, Men’s dinghy ICLA7 - Bronze medal.
Esha Singh: Shooting, Women’s 25m pistol - Silver medal.
Anantjeet Singh Naruka: Shooting, Men’s skeet - Silver medal.
Naorem Roshibina Devi: Wushu, Women’s 60kg sanda - Silver medal.
Arjun Cheema, Sarabjot Singh, Shiva Narwal (Team India): Shooting, Men’s 10m air pistol team - Gold medal.
Anush Agarwalla: Equestrian, Dressage individual - Bronze medal.
Esha Singh, Palak, and Divya TS (Team India): Shooting, Women’s 10m air pistol team - Silver medal.
Swapnil Kusale, Aishwarya Pratap and Akhil Sheoran (Team India): Shooting, Men’s 50m rifle 3 positions team - Gold medal.
Saketh Myneni, Ramkumar Ramanathan (Team India): Tennis, Men’s doubles - Silver medal.
Esha Singh: Shooting, Women’s 10m air pistol - Silver medal.
Palak Gulia: Shooting, Women’s 10m air pistol - Gold medal.
Joshna Chinappa, Anahat Singh, Tanvi Khanna, Dipika Pallikal (Team India): Squash, Women’s team - Bronze medal.
Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar: Shooting, Men’s 50m rifle 3 positions - Silver medal.
Kiran Baliyan: Athletics, Women's shot put - Bronze medal.
In the country-wise Asian Games medals tally 2023, China is topping the list with 200 medals, Japan is in the second position with 99 medals, and South Korea is third with 102 medals.
Here is the updated Asian Games 2023 medal tally after day 6 on Friday, 29 September, you must note:
Asian Games 2023 medals tally.
Let's take a look at the sports-wise Asian Games 2023 medal that India won so far:
|Sport
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Total
|Shooting
|6
|7
|5
|18
|Rowing
|0
|2
|3
|5
|Cricket
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Sailing
|0
|1
|2
|3
|Equestrian
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Wushu
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Tennis
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Squash
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Athletics
|0
|0
|1
|1