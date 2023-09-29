Asian Games 2023 Medal Tally: India Wins Eight Gold and Twelve Silver Till Day 6

The 19th Asian Games 2023 is being conducted from 23 September to 8 October. The Asian Games 2023 medal tally is subject to change after each sport. It is important to note that the tournament this year is being held in Hangzhou, China. The medals tally table is sorted based on the number of gold medals won by a country, followed by silver and bronze medals. Indian viewers should take note of the latest updates after day 6 on 29 September.

One should note that the Asian Games 2023 medal tally is updated here after day 6 today, Friday, 29 September. The major international multi-sport event is conducted every four years. Everyone is excited to know the top countries in the medals tally table. Around 655 Indian athletes are taking part in the Asian Games this year.