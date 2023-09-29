Asian Games 2023 Live Updates: India Eye More Medals As Day 6 Action Begins

Asian Games 2023 Live News Updates from Hangzhou
PTI/The Quint
As Day 6 of the 19th Asian Games unfold, shooters, shuttlers and boxers will be seen in action.
On Day 5, athletes added three more medals to India's medals tally, including one gold, one bronze, and one silver.
With 25 medals including 6 gold, 8 silver and 11 bronze, India are placed 6th in medals tally.
Click here for India's complete Day 6 schedule.
Aditi Ashok is currently tied for second place in the women's singles round 2. Both T12 and T20 are Pranavi URS Sharath and Avani Prashanth. India is moving up the leaderboard in the second round of women's team play, trailing China in second place.
Asian Games 2023 Live Updates Day 6: Ni Hao! Welcome to our live blog on Day 6 of the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China. Stick around to get live updates!
