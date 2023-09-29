Asian Games: Indian Women’s Squash Team Take Home Bronze After Loss to Hong Kong

Indian women's squash team consisting of Joshana Chinappa, Tanvi Khanna, Anahat Singh and Dipika Pallikal settled for a bronze medal after suffering a 1-2 loss against Hong Kong in the semifinal at the 19th Asian Games, here on Friday.

While Tanvi lost the opening match 0-3 ( 6-11, 7-11, 3-11) to Chan Sin Yuk, Joshana won a five-game thriller 3-2 (7-11, 11-7, 9-11, 11-6, 11-8) against Ho Tze Lok to level the scores.