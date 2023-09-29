Asian Games: Indians Finish Fifth in Men’s and Women’s 20 KM Race Walk

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Sports Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Asian games  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Asian Games: Indians Finish Fifth in Men’s and Women’s 20 KM Race Walk

Asian Games: India ended with no medals in both men's and women's 20km racewalk event
IANS
Asian Games
Published:

Vikash Singh and Priyanka Goswami finished with no medal at the 19th Asian Games 

India finished without any medals in the opening events of the athletics competition in the 2023 Asian Games with both Vikash Singh and Priyanka Goswami finishing an identical fifth in the Men's and Women's 20km Race Walk events held at the Qiantang River Green Belt on Friday morning.

In the men's 20km Race Walk, Vikash Singh finished 5th with a timing of 1:27.33, 

Priyanka Goswami finished fifth in the Women's 20km Race Walk with a timing of 1:43.07.

Vikash Singh in action at the 19th Asian Games

China's World record-holder Yang Jiayu won the Women's 20km Race Walk in 1:30:03. Ma Zhenxia of China (1:30:04) won silver as China completed the first and second position, while Japan's Fujji Nanako took bronze in 1:33:49. 

China took away the first two positions in the Men's 20km Race Walk event too with Jun Zhang winning gold in 1:23.00 and Zhaozhao Wang taking silver in 1:27.08. Japan's Murayaam Yutaro won bronze.

