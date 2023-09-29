Asian Games: Indians Finish Fifth in Men’s and Women’s 20 KM Race Walk

India finished without any medals in the opening events of the athletics competition in the 2023 Asian Games with both Vikash Singh and Priyanka Goswami finishing an identical fifth in the Men's and Women's 20km Race Walk events held at the Qiantang River Green Belt on Friday morning.

In the men's 20km Race Walk, Vikash Singh finished 5th with a timing of 1:27.33,

Priyanka Goswami finished fifth in the Women's 20km Race Walk with a timing of 1:43.07.