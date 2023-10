Asian Games 2023 Medal Tally: India Wins 13 Gold and 24 Silver Till Day 9 Today

The Asian Games 2023 is taking place in Hangzhou, China. The 19th edition of the tournament is underway and it is scheduled to end on 8 October. One should note that the Asian Games 2023 medal tally keeps changing after every sport because the countries change their positions in the table. So far, till Day 9 today, Monday, 2 October, India has won 60 medals, including 13 gold, 24 silver, and 23 bronze.

Fans are excited to know India's position in the Asian Games 2023 medal tally after each day. They are also eager to know the Indian winners and other details related to the 19th Asian Games. We provide all the important updates to our readers so they can stay informed. You can know the number of medals won by the athletes here.