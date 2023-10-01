Asian Games 2023 India Schedule For Day 9 On 2 October: Archery, Athletics, More

The Asian Games 2023 are ongoing in Hangzhou, China, and the event started on 23 September 2023 while the closing ceremony will be held on 8 October 2023. This year, in the Asian Games, Indian athletes have been successful in showcasing their talent by winning medals in different sports, including shooting, cricket, squash, sailing, tennis, rowing, equestrian, athletics, badminton, and wushu.

A total of 655 Indian athletes have participated in the 19th Asian Games this year. We also provide the updated medal tally table every day after all the events end. So far, India has been able to win 53 medals at the 19th Asian Games including 13 Gold, 21 Silver, and 19 Bronze. The most medals have been brought by the shooters and a silver medal was won in Badminton on day 8.

Let us have a look at the Asian Games 2023 India Schedule of Day 9 on Monday, 2 October 2023.