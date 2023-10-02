Asian Games: 9 Medals and Indian Athletics' Night For The Ages

Avinash Sable came to Hangzhou in search of himself. That need to figure out why everything went so horribly wrong a few months back in Budapest. The World Championships was the place, venue, track where he could have stood, shoulder to shoulder, with the best. In the end, the qualifying became a nightmare and every hour after that was riddled with questions ‘am I really worth it’?

Seven and a half laps over hurdles and water jumps may not be everybody’s idea of a thrill or the way to make a living. Sable’s world, his very existence thrives on those tracks.

And on those very tracks, over those water jumps, on Sunday, Sable redeemed himself.