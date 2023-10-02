Asian Games: Indian Men’s Hockey Team Beat Bangladesh 12-0 to Book Semis Berth

The second half started with India maintaining possession and looking to increase their lead. As Abhishek managed to earn an early penalty corner for India in the third quarter, Harmanpreet Singh (32') found the nets again to complete his hat-trick. Amit Rohidas and Nilakanta Sharma defended well as Bangladesh made dangerous runs of their own.

Late into the quarter, Abhishek (41') picked up a long pass and hammered a powerful reverse hit into the nets, and India went into the final quarter with 8-0 lead.

At the start of the final quarter, Mandeep Singh (46') struck the ball into the nets after receiving an aerial pass from Abhishek. Moments later, Nilakanta Sharma (47') hit a powerful shot past Bangladesh's goalkeeper as India took their goal tally to double digits.

Exploiting a small gap available on the left flank, Sumit made a late circle penetration and passed the ball to Gurjant Singh (56') in front of the nets who struck it past the goalkeeper to make it 11-0 for India. A minute later, Abhishek (57') picked a pass from Gurjant Singh and struck it into the nets as India won the match 12-0.

India will compete in the semifinals on Wednesday.