Asian Games 2023 Medal Tally: Know the Number Of Medals Won By India on Day 8

Asian Games 2023 Medal Tally: India has won 53 medals till date & is at 4th position in the medal standings table.
Shivangani Singh
Asian Games
Updated:

Asian Games 2023 Medal Tally Table on Day 8: Check out the updated table on 1 October 2023.

This year, 655 Indian athletes participated in the Asian Games 2023 event held in Hangzhou. The event began on 23 September while the closing event is scheduled for 8 October 2023. The ongoing edition of the quadrennial meet was scheduled for 2022 but was postponed by a year due to COVID-19.

The audience must keep a note that the overall medal tally table for the Asian Games 2023 changes at the end of the day and the country with the maximum number of gold medals tops the table followed by the country with the maximum number of bronze medals and then the country with silver medals.

On Saturday, 1 October 2023, India won 53 medals in total at the Asian Games 2023 with 13 gold medals, 21 silver medals, and 19 bronze ones, and has maintained its 4th position on the medal tally table.

So far, the maximum number of medals for India has been won by shooters (22), followed by athletics (12). Apart from these two sports events, the Indian athletes have won medals in sailing (3), tennis (2), equestrian (2), cricket (1), wushu (1), boxing(1), golf (1), and squash (2). Have a look at all the medals won by Indian athletes for different sports events.

SportGoldSilverBronzeTotal
Shooting79622
Rowing0235
Cricket1001
Sailing0123
Equestrian1012
Wushu0101
Tennis1102
Squash1012
Athletics25512
Golf0101
Boxing0011
Badminton0101
Total13201953

Asian Games 2023: Indian Medal Winners List Till 1 October 2023 (Day 8)

Team IndiaShootingWomen's 10m air rifle teamSilver
2Team IndiaRowingMen's lightweight double scullsSilver
3Team IndiaRowingMen's pairBronze
4Team IndiaRowingMen's eightSilver
5Ramita JindalShootingWomen's 10m air rifleBronze
6Team IndiaShootingMen's 10m air rifle teamGold
7Team IndiaRowingMen's fourBronze
8Team IndiaRowingMen's quadrupleBronze
9Aishwary Pratap Singh TomarShootingMen's 10m air rifleBronze
10Team IndiaShootingMen's 25m rapid file pistol teamBronze
11Team IndiaCricketWomen's T20 cricketGold
12Neha ThakurSailingGirl's Dinghy - ILCA4Silver
13Eabad AliSailingMen's Windsurfer - RS:XBronze
14Team IndiaEquestrianDressage TeamGold
15Team IndiaShootingWomen's 50m rifle 3 positions teamSilver
16Team IndiaShootingWomen's 25m pistol teamGold
17Sift Kaur SamraShootingWomen's 50m rifle 3 positionsGold
18Ashi ChoukseyShootingWomen's 50m rifle 3 positionsBronze
19Team IndiaShootingMen's skeet teamBronze
20Vishnu SaravananSailingMen's dinghy ICLA7Bronze
21Esha SinghShootingWomen's 25m pistolSilver
22Anantjeet Singh NarukaShootingMen's skeetSilver
23Naorem Roshibina DeviWushuWomen's 60kg sandaSilver
24Team IndiaShootingMen's 10m air pistol teamGold
25Anush AgarwallaEquestrianDressage individualBronze
26Team IndiaShootingWomen's 10m air pistol teamSilver
27Team IndiaShootingMen's 50m rifle 3 positions teamGold
28Team IndiaTennisMen's doublesSilver
29Esha SinghShootingWomen's 10m air pistolSilver
30Palak GuliaShootingWomen's 10m air pistolGold
31Team IndiaSquashWomen's teamBronze
32Aishwary Pratap Singh TomarShootingMen's 50m rifle 3 positionsSilver
33Kiran BaliyanAthleticsWomen's shot putBronze
34Team IndiaShooting10m air pistol mixed teamSilver
35Team IndiaTennisMixed doublesGold
36Team IndiaSquashMen's teamGold
37Karthik KumarAthleticsMen's 10,000mSilver
38Gulveer SinghAthleticsMen's 10,000mBronze
39Aditi AshokGolfWomen's golfSilver
40Team IndiaShootingWomen's trap teamSilver
41Team IndiaShootingMen's trap teamGold
42Kynan ChenaiShootingMen's trapBronze
43Nikhat ZareenBoxingWomen's 50kgBronze
44Avinash SableAthleticsMen's 3000m steeplechaseGold
45Tajinderpal Singh ToorAthleticsMen's shot putGold
46Harmilan BainsAthleticsWomen's 1500mSilver
47Ajay Kumar SarojAthleticsMen's 1500mSilver
48Jinson JohnsonAthleticsMen's 1500mBronze
49Nandini AgasaraAthleticsWomen's heptathlonBronze
50Murali SreeshankarAthleticsMen's long jumpSilver
51Seema PuniaAthleticsWomen's discus throwBronze
52Jyothi YarrajiAthleticsWomen's 100m hurdlesSilver

Asian Games 2023 Medal Tally: Top 10 Countries

  • China: Gold (131); Silver (72); Bronze (39); Total: 242

  • South Korea: Gold (30); Silver (35); Bronze (59); Total: 124

  • Japan: Gold (29); Silver (41); Bronze (42); Total: 112

  • India: Gold (13); Silver (21), Bronze (19); Total: 53

  • Uzbekistan: Gold (11); Silver (12); Bronze (17); Total: 40

  • Thailand: Gold (10); Silver (6); Bronze (14); Total: 30

  • Chinese Taipei: Gold (9), Silver (10); Bronze (14); Total: 33

  • Hong Kong China: Gold (6); Silver (15); Bronze (19); Total: 40

  • Democratic People's Republic of Korea: Gold (5); Silver (9); Bronze (5); Total: 19

  • Indonesia: Gold (4), Silver (3), Bronze (11); Total: 18

Country wise Asian games 2023 tally

Published: 01 Oct 2023,09:06 PM IST

