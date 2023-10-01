Asian Games 2023 Medal Tally: Know the Number Of Medals Won By India on Day 8

This year, 655 Indian athletes participated in the Asian Games 2023 event held in Hangzhou. The event began on 23 September while the closing event is scheduled for 8 October 2023. The ongoing edition of the quadrennial meet was scheduled for 2022 but was postponed by a year due to COVID-19.

The audience must keep a note that the overall medal tally table for the Asian Games 2023 changes at the end of the day and the country with the maximum number of gold medals tops the table followed by the country with the maximum number of bronze medals and then the country with silver medals.

On Saturday, 1 October 2023, India won 53 medals in total at the Asian Games 2023 with 13 gold medals, 21 silver medals, and 19 bronze ones, and has maintained its 4th position on the medal tally table.