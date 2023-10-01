Asian Games 2023 Medal Tally: Know the Number Of Medals Won By India on Day 8

Asian Games 2023 Medal Tally Table on Day 8: Check out the updated table on 1 October 2023.
This year, 655 Indian athletes participated in the Asian Games 2023 event held in Hangzhou. The event began on 23 September while the closing event is scheduled for 8 October 2023. The ongoing edition of the quadrennial meet was scheduled for 2022 but was postponed by a year due to COVID-19.
The audience must keep a note that the overall medal tally table for the Asian Games 2023 changes at the end of the day and the country with the maximum number of gold medals tops the table followed by the country with the maximum number of bronze medals and then the country with silver medals.
On Saturday, 1 October 2023, India won 53 medals in total at the Asian Games 2023 with 13 gold medals, 21 silver medals, and 19 bronze ones, and has maintained its 4th position on the medal tally table.
So far, the maximum number of medals for India has been won by shooters (22), followed by athletics (12). Apart from these two sports events, the Indian athletes have won medals in sailing (3), tennis (2), equestrian (2), cricket (1), wushu (1), boxing(1), golf (1), and squash (2). Have a look at all the medals won by Indian athletes for different sports events.
|Sport
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Total
|Shooting
|7
|9
|6
|22
|Rowing
|0
|2
|3
|5
|Cricket
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Sailing
|0
|1
|2
|3
|Equestrian
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Wushu
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Tennis
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Squash
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Athletics
|2
|5
|5
|12
|Golf
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Boxing
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Badminton
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Total
|13
|20
|19
|53
|Team India
|Shooting
|Women's 10m air rifle team
|Silver
|2
|Team India
|Rowing
|Men's lightweight double sculls
|Silver
|3
|Team India
|Rowing
|Men's pair
|Bronze
|4
|Team India
|Rowing
|Men's eight
|Silver
|5
|Ramita Jindal
|Shooting
|Women's 10m air rifle
|Bronze
|6
|Team India
|Shooting
|Men's 10m air rifle team
|Gold
|7
|Team India
|Rowing
|Men's four
|Bronze
|8
|Team India
|Rowing
|Men's quadruple
|Bronze
|9
|Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar
|Shooting
|Men's 10m air rifle
|Bronze
|10
|Team India
|Shooting
|Men's 25m rapid file pistol team
|Bronze
|11
|Team India
|Cricket
|Women's T20 cricket
|Gold
|12
|Neha Thakur
|Sailing
|Girl's Dinghy - ILCA4
|Silver
|13
|Eabad Ali
|Sailing
|Men's Windsurfer - RS:X
|Bronze
|14
|Team India
|Equestrian
|Dressage Team
|Gold
|15
|Team India
|Shooting
|Women's 50m rifle 3 positions team
|Silver
|16
|Team India
|Shooting
|Women's 25m pistol team
|Gold
|17
|Sift Kaur Samra
|Shooting
|Women's 50m rifle 3 positions
|Gold
|18
|Ashi Chouksey
|Shooting
|Women's 50m rifle 3 positions
|Bronze
|19
|Team India
|Shooting
|Men's skeet team
|Bronze
|20
|Vishnu Saravanan
|Sailing
|Men's dinghy ICLA7
|Bronze
|21
|Esha Singh
|Shooting
|Women's 25m pistol
|Silver
|22
|Anantjeet Singh Naruka
|Shooting
|Men's skeet
|Silver
|23
|Naorem Roshibina Devi
|Wushu
|Women's 60kg sanda
|Silver
|24
|Team India
|Shooting
|Men's 10m air pistol team
|Gold
|25
|Anush Agarwalla
|Equestrian
|Dressage individual
|Bronze
|26
|Team India
|Shooting
|Women's 10m air pistol team
|Silver
|27
|Team India
|Shooting
|Men's 50m rifle 3 positions team
|Gold
|28
|Team India
|Tennis
|Men's doubles
|Silver
|29
|Esha Singh
|Shooting
|Women's 10m air pistol
|Silver
|30
|Palak Gulia
|Shooting
|Women's 10m air pistol
|Gold
|31
|Team India
|Squash
|Women's team
|Bronze
|32
|Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar
|Shooting
|Men's 50m rifle 3 positions
|Silver
|33
|Kiran Baliyan
|Athletics
|Women's shot put
|Bronze
|34
|Team India
|Shooting
|10m air pistol mixed team
|Silver
|35
|Team India
|Tennis
|Mixed doubles
|Gold
|36
|Team India
|Squash
|Men's team
|Gold
|37
|Karthik Kumar
|Athletics
|Men's 10,000m
|Silver
|38
|Gulveer Singh
|Athletics
|Men's 10,000m
|Bronze
|39
|Aditi Ashok
|Golf
|Women's golf
|Silver
|40
|Team India
|Shooting
|Women's trap team
|Silver
|41
|Team India
|Shooting
|Men's trap team
|Gold
|42
|Kynan Chenai
|Shooting
|Men's trap
|Bronze
|43
|Nikhat Zareen
|Boxing
|Women's 50kg
|Bronze
|44
|Avinash Sable
|Athletics
|Men's 3000m steeplechase
|Gold
|45
|Tajinderpal Singh Toor
|Athletics
|Men's shot put
|Gold
|46
|Harmilan Bains
|Athletics
|Women's 1500m
|Silver
|47
|Ajay Kumar Saroj
|Athletics
|Men's 1500m
|Silver
|48
|Jinson Johnson
|Athletics
|Men's 1500m
|Bronze
|49
|Nandini Agasara
|Athletics
|Women's heptathlon
|Bronze
|50
|Murali Sreeshankar
|Athletics
|Men's long jump
|Silver
|51
|Seema Punia
|Athletics
|Women's discus throw
|Bronze
|52
|Jyothi Yarraji
|Athletics
|Women's 100m hurdles
|Silver
China: Gold (131); Silver (72); Bronze (39); Total: 242
South Korea: Gold (30); Silver (35); Bronze (59); Total: 124
Japan: Gold (29); Silver (41); Bronze (42); Total: 112
India: Gold (13); Silver (21), Bronze (19); Total: 53
Uzbekistan: Gold (11); Silver (12); Bronze (17); Total: 40
Thailand: Gold (10); Silver (6); Bronze (14); Total: 30
Chinese Taipei: Gold (9), Silver (10); Bronze (14); Total: 33
Hong Kong China: Gold (6); Silver (15); Bronze (19); Total: 40
Democratic People's Republic of Korea: Gold (5); Silver (9); Bronze (5); Total: 19
Indonesia: Gold (4), Silver (3), Bronze (11); Total: 18
Country wise Asian games 2023 tally
