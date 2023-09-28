Asian Games 2023 India Schedule on 29 Sep: Events, Timings & Athletes in Action

Asian Games 2023 India Schedule Day 6 for 29 September 2023.
The 19th edition of Asian Games 2023 is in progress and will conclude with an opening ceremony on 8 October 2023. This year, the Asian Games are being hosted in China's Hangzhou.
A total of 655 athletes are participating in different sports events from the Indian contingent. Till date, the Asian Games Medal Tally 2023 for India stand at 25.
On Thursday, 28 September 2023 (Day 5), Indian athletes were successful in adding three more medals to the medals tally table, including one gold, one bronze, and one silver.
The gold medal was won in Shooting – Men's 10m air pistol team by Arjun Singh Cheema, Shiva Narwal, and Sarabjot Singh. Silver medals was won in Wushu – Women's 60kg by Naorem Roshibina Devi. Bronze medal was won in Equestrian – Individual dressage by Anush Agarwalla.
Let us have a look at the Asian Games Schedule 2023 for India Day 6 on 29 September.
Athletics - Vikash Singh and Sandeep Kumar in men's 20km (medal event).
Athletics - Priyanka Goswami in women's 20km (medal event).
Shooting - Swapnil Kusale, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and Akhil Sheoran in men's 50m 3 position qualification and team final. (team medal event)
Shooting - Palak, Esha Singh and Divya TS in 10m air pistol women's qualification and team final. (team medal event)
Badminton - India vs Thailand in women's team quarterfinal.
7:30 am
Tennis - Ramkumar Ramanathan and Saketh Myneni in men's double final against Chinese Taipei. (medal event).
Table tennis - Manika Batra vs Suthasini Sawettabut (Thailand) in women's singles round of 16 match.
Squash - India's men's and women's semifinal matches.
10m air pistol women's individual final (medal event).
Table tennis - Manush Shah and Manav Thakkar vs Yew Pang and Izaac Pang (Singapore) in men's doubles round of 16 match.
Table tennis - Sharath Kamal and G Sathiyan vs Fan Zhendong and Wang Chuqin (China) in men's doubles round of 16 match.
Men's 50m 3 position final (medal event).
eSports - India vs Kyrgyzstan in DOTA2 Group A match.
12:00 pm: Boxing - Parveen vs Zichun Xu in men's 57kg round of 16 match.
Rohan Boppana and Rutuja Bhosale in mixed doubles semifinal against Chinese Taipei.
12:06 pm: Cycling - David Beckham in men's keirin first round heat.
12:12 pm: Cycling - Esow Alben in men's keirin first round heat.
12:30 pm: eSports - India vs Philippines in DOTA2 Group A match.
1:30 pm: Table tennis - Sreeja Akula and Diya Chitale vs Miwa Harimoto and Miyuu Kihara (Japan) women's doubles round of 16 match.
1:35 pm: Boxing - Lakshya Chahar vs Omurbek Bekzhigit (Kyrgz Republic) in men's 80kg round of 16.
2:05 pm: Table tennis - Sutritha Mukherjee and Ayhika Mukherjee vs Wanmisa Aueawiriyayothin and Jinnipa Sawettabut in women's doubles round of 16 match.
2:30 pm: Badminton - India vs Nepal in men's team quarterfinal. 3:30 pm: Handball - India vs China in women's Group B match. 4:00 pm: Hockey - India vs Malaysia women's Pool A match. 4:14 pm: Cycling -Niraj Kumar and Harshveer Sekhon in men's Madison final. 4:30 pm: Aishwarya Mishra in women's 400m heats.
4:30 pm: Tanya Chaudhary and Rachna Kumari in women's hammer throw final (medal event). 4:45 pm: Boxing - Nikhat Zareen vs Hanan Nassar (Jordan) in women's 50kg quarterfinal.
4:46 pm: Athletics - Himanshi Malik in women's 400m heats.
4:55 pm: Athletics - Muhammed Anas in men's 400m heats.
5:03 pm: Athletics - Muhammed Ajmal in men's 400m heats.
5:20 pm: 3x3 Basketball - India vs China in men's Pool C match.
5:30 pm: Basketball - India vs Mongolia in women's Group A match.
6:15 pm: Athletics - Manpreet Kaur and Kiran Baliyan in women's shot put final (medal event).
All Day Events
6:30 am onwards: Bridge - Men's and women's team rounds.
12:30 pm onwards: Chess - Men's and women's team round 1
4:00 am: Golf - Pranavi Urs, Avani Prashanth and Aditi Ashok in women's individual and team round 2. Anirban Lahiri, SSP Chawrasia, Khalin Joshi and Shubhankar Sharma in men's team and individual round 2.
The live streaming of Asian Games 2023 will be available on SonyLiv app and website.
The Asian Games 2023 will be live telecasted on Sony Sports Network.
