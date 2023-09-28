ADVERTISEMENT
Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019

Asian Games 2023 Medals Tally: India Wins Six Gold and Eight Silver Till Day 5

Asian Games 2023 Medals Tally: The Indian contingent has won 25 medals till now after Day 5, on 28 September.

Raajwrita Dutta
Published
Asian Games
3 min read
Asian Games 2023 Medals Tally: India Wins Six Gold and Eight Silver Till Day 5
i
Like
Hindi Female
listen

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

The 19th edition of the Asian Games 2023 formally began on 23 September, as per schedule. The tournament is being held in Hangzhou, China. According to the latest details, more than 650 Indian athletes are taking part in the tournament this year. One should note that the 19th Asian Games will end on 8 October. Till then, one should keep an eye on the Asian Games 2023 medals tally list to know the top countries on the table.

The Asian Games 2023 medals tally list will be updated after Day 5 Thursday, 28 September. Interested people can take note of the top countries on the medal tally list and the Indian athletes who won medals for the country. You should also know the number of medals won by India so far in the 19th Asian Games.

Also Read

Asian Games: Sindhu in Top Form as India Beat Mongolia in Women’s Team Event

Asian Games: Sindhu in Top Form as India Beat Mongolia in Women’s Team Event
ADVERTISEMENT

We have all the latest details for you after the Asian Games 2023 Day 5 on Thursday. Know the names of all the Indian winners till now and the medals they have won for the country here.

Asian Games 2023 Medal List: Indian Winners Till Day 5

As of now, India has won a total of 25 medals at the Asian Games 2023, including six gold, eight silver, and eleven bronze. One should note that this is the data after the competitions on Day 5, which took place on Thursday, 28 September.

Here is the complete list of all the athletes who won medals for India in the Asian Games 2023:

  • Women’s 10m air rifle team: Shooting – Silver medal

  • Men’s lightweight double sculls: Rowing – Silver medal

  • Men’s pair: Rowing – Bronze medal

  • Men’s Eight: Rowing – Silver medal

Also Read

Asian Games: Roshibina Devi Wins a Silver, But Has Eyes Still On The Wushu Gold

Asian Games: Roshibina Devi Wins a Silver, But Has Eyes Still On The Wushu Gold
ADVERTISEMENT

  • Ramita Jindal: Women’s 10m air rifle - Shooting – Bronze medal

  • Men’s 10m air rifle team: Shooting – Gold medal

  • Men’s four: Rowing – Bronze medal

  • Men’s quadruple: Rowing – Bronze medal

  • Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar: Men’s 10m air rifle - Shooting – Bronze medal

  • Men’s 25m rapid file pistol team: Shooting –Bronze medal

  • Indian women’s T20 team: Cricket – Gold medal

  • Neha Thakur: Girl’s Dinghy (ILCA4) - Sailing – Silver medal

  • Eabad Ali: Men’s Windsurfer - RS:X - Sailing – Bronze medal

  • Dressage team: Equestrian – Gold medal

  • Women’s 50m rifle 3 positions team: Shooting – Silver medal

  • Women’s 25m pistol team: Shooting – Gold medal

  • Sift Kaur Samra: Women’s 50m rifle 3 positions - Shooting – Gold medal

  • Ashi Chouksey: Women’s 50m rifle 3 positions - Shooting – Bronze medal

  • Men’s skeet team: Shooting – Bronze medal

Also Read

Asian Games 2023 Live Updates: India Win 3 Medals on Day 5, Victory in Hockey

Asian Games 2023 Live Updates: India Win 3 Medals on Day 5, Victory in Hockey
ADVERTISEMENT

  • Vishnu Saravanan: Men’s dinghy ICLA7 - Sailing – Bronze medal

  • Esha Singh: Women’s 25m pistol - Shooting – Silver medal

  • Anantjeet Singh Naruka: Men’s skeet - Shooting – Silver medal

  • Naorem Roshibina Devi: Women’s 60kg - Wushu – Silver medal

  • Men’s 10m Air Pistol Team: Shooting – Gold medal

  • Equestrian individual dressage event: Anush Agarwalla – Bronze medal

Asian Games 2023 Medal Table: Top Countries

When we look at the country-wise Asian Games 2023 medal table, China has maintained its top position with 167 medals, followed by Korea with 86 medals, and Japan with 78 medals.

It is important to note that India has secured the fifth spot in the medal tally list after Day 5.
Also Read

Asian Games 2023: Vishnu Secures Sailing Bronze as Final Race Gets Cancelled

Asian Games 2023: Vishnu Secures Sailing Bronze as Final Race Gets Cancelled
ADVERTISEMENT

Let's take a look at the Asian Games 2023 medal tally here to know the leading countries.

Asian Games 2023 Medals Tally.

(Photo: The Quint)

Asian Games 2023 Medal Tally India: Sports-Wise Medals Till Day 5

Here is the sports-wise Asian Games medal tally in India you should note to know the winners:

SportGoldSilverBronzeTotal
Shooting44513
Rowing0235
Cricket1001
Sailing0123
Equestrian1012
Wushu0101
Also Read

Asian Games Medal Tally 2023: Know the Indian Winners on Day 4 and Top Countries

Asian Games Medal Tally 2023: Know the Indian Winners on Day 4 and Top Countries

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from sports and asian-games

Topics:  Asian Games   Medal 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×