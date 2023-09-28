Asian Games 2023 Medals Tally: India Wins Six Gold and Eight Silver Till Day 5

The 19th edition of the Asian Games 2023 formally began on 23 September, as per schedule. The tournament is being held in Hangzhou, China. According to the latest details, more than 650 Indian athletes are taking part in the tournament this year. One should note that the 19th Asian Games will end on 8 October. Till then, one should keep an eye on the Asian Games 2023 medals tally list to know the top countries on the table.
The Asian Games 2023 medals tally list will be updated after Day 5 Thursday, 28 September. Interested people can take note of the top countries on the medal tally list and the Indian athletes who won medals for the country. You should also know the number of medals won by India so far in the 19th Asian Games.
We have all the latest details for you after the Asian Games 2023 Day 5 on Thursday. Know the names of all the Indian winners till now and the medals they have won for the country here.
Asian Games 2023 Medal List: Indian Winners Till Day 5
As of now, India has won a total of 25 medals at the Asian Games 2023, including six gold, eight silver, and eleven bronze. One should note that this is the data after the competitions on Day 5, which took place on Thursday, 28 September.
Here is the complete list of all the athletes who won medals for India in the Asian Games 2023:
Women’s 10m air rifle team: Shooting – Silver medal
Men’s lightweight double sculls: Rowing – Silver medal
Men’s pair: Rowing – Bronze medal
Men’s Eight: Rowing – Silver medal
Ramita Jindal: Women’s 10m air rifle - Shooting – Bronze medal
Men’s 10m air rifle team: Shooting – Gold medal
Men’s four: Rowing – Bronze medal
Men’s quadruple: Rowing – Bronze medal
Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar: Men’s 10m air rifle - Shooting – Bronze medal
Men’s 25m rapid file pistol team: Shooting –Bronze medal
Indian women’s T20 team: Cricket – Gold medal
Neha Thakur: Girl’s Dinghy (ILCA4) - Sailing – Silver medal
Eabad Ali: Men’s Windsurfer - RS:X - Sailing – Bronze medal
Dressage team: Equestrian – Gold medal
Women’s 50m rifle 3 positions team: Shooting – Silver medal
Women’s 25m pistol team: Shooting – Gold medal
Sift Kaur Samra: Women’s 50m rifle 3 positions - Shooting – Gold medal
Ashi Chouksey: Women’s 50m rifle 3 positions - Shooting – Bronze medal
Men’s skeet team: Shooting – Bronze medal
Vishnu Saravanan: Men’s dinghy ICLA7 - Sailing – Bronze medal
Esha Singh: Women’s 25m pistol - Shooting – Silver medal
Anantjeet Singh Naruka: Men’s skeet - Shooting – Silver medal
Naorem Roshibina Devi: Women’s 60kg - Wushu – Silver medal
Men’s 10m Air Pistol Team: Shooting – Gold medal
Equestrian individual dressage event: Anush Agarwalla – Bronze medal
Asian Games 2023 Medal Table: Top Countries
When we look at the country-wise Asian Games 2023 medal table, China has maintained its top position with 167 medals, followed by Korea with 86 medals, and Japan with 78 medals.
It is important to note that India has secured the fifth spot in the medal tally list after Day 5.
Let's take a look at the Asian Games 2023 medal tally here to know the leading countries.
Asian Games 2023 Medal Tally India: Sports-Wise Medals Till Day 5
Here is the sports-wise Asian Games medal tally in India you should note to know the winners:
|Sport
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Total
|Shooting
|4
|4
|5
|13
|Rowing
|0
|2
|3
|5
|Cricket
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Sailing
|0
|1
|2
|3
|Equestrian
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Wushu
|0
|1
|0
|1
