Asian Games 2023 Medals Tally: India Wins Six Gold and Eight Silver Till Day 5

The 19th edition of the Asian Games 2023 formally began on 23 September, as per schedule. The tournament is being held in Hangzhou, China. According to the latest details, more than 650 Indian athletes are taking part in the tournament this year. One should note that the 19th Asian Games will end on 8 October. Till then, one should keep an eye on the Asian Games 2023 medals tally list to know the top countries on the table.

The Asian Games 2023 medals tally list will be updated after Day 5 Thursday, 28 September. Interested people can take note of the top countries on the medal tally list and the Indian athletes who won medals for the country. You should also know the number of medals won by India so far in the 19th Asian Games.