Asian Games: Sindhu in Top Form as India Beat Mongolia in Women’s Team Event

The women's badminton team defeated Mongolia 3-0 in the Round of 16
(Photo: Twitter/Team India)
Led by former World No.1 PV Sindhu, the Indian women's team cruised past lowly Mongolia 3-0 in a Round of 16 clash in the Asian Games badminton event, winning all three matches in straight games at the Binjiang Gymnasium on Thursday.
Sindhu, a two-time medalist in the Olympic Games, gave the Indian team a winning start by brushing aside Myagmartseren Ganbaatar of Mongolia 21-2, 21-3 in just 20 minutes at Court No. 2 in the Badminton stadium.
In the first game, Sindhu jumped to a 16-0 lead before her opponent won her first point. In the second, the Mongolian made it 2-1 before Sindhu won the next eight points to lead 10-1 and went on to wrap up the game 21-3.
In the second match, Ashmita Chaliha was equally quick as she defeated Kherlen Darkhanbaatar 21-2, 21-3 in 21 minutes. Anupama Upadhyaya then sealed victory for India with a 21-0, 21-2 win over Khulangoo Baatar in 22 minutes.
The doubles pair of Gayatri Gopichand/Treesa Jolly and Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto did not even have to step onto the court on Thursday.
"It's a good start. An easy match. I've been really excited about coming here and it's finally started. It's time for us to get our preparations going. The team event is a knockout so if we win 3-0 we're on to the next round and play Thailand next," Sindhu said after the match.
Asked about their chances, Sindhu said, "We have a strong women's team this time and it's important that we make that work. We have good doubles pairs too."
