Asian Games: Sindhu in Top Form as India Beat Mongolia in Women’s Team Event

In the first game, Sindhu jumped to a 16-0 lead before her opponent won her first point. In the second, the Mongolian made it 2-1 before Sindhu won the next eight points to lead 10-1 and went on to wrap up the game 21-3.

In the second match, Ashmita Chaliha was equally quick as she defeated Kherlen Darkhanbaatar 21-2, 21-3 in 21 minutes. Anupama Upadhyaya then sealed victory for India with a 21-0, 21-2 win over Khulangoo Baatar in 22 minutes.

The doubles pair of Gayatri Gopichand/Treesa Jolly and Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto did not even have to step onto the court on Thursday.