Asian Games 2023 Full Schedule All Sports: Date, Time, Live Streaming, and More

Asian Games 2023 Full Schedule: Date, Time, Venue, Matches, Live Streaming, Telecast, and More: The 19th edition of Asian Games 2023 will kick start with an opening ceremony on 23 September. This year, the Asian Games will be hosted in Hangzhou, China.

The 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022 were supposed to take place previous year, however, they were postponed due to COVID-19. The Indian contingent list in the Asian Games is 921, including 655 athletes, 260 coaches, and support staff.

A total of 40 sports across 61 disciplines will be held during the forthcoming Asian Games 2023. All the sports competitions will be held across 56 venues in Hangzhou. The Asian Games closing ceremony will take place on 8 October 2023.