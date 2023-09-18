ADVERTISEMENT
Asian Games 2023 Full Schedule All Sports: Date, Time, Live Streaming, and More

Asian Games Hangzhou will kick start with an opening ceremony on 23 September 2023.

Saima Andrabi
Published
Sports
3 min read
Asian Games 2023 Full Schedule: Date, Time, Venue, Matches, Live Streaming, Telecast, and More: The 19th edition of Asian Games 2023 will kick start with an opening ceremony on 23 September. This year, the Asian Games will be hosted in Hangzhou, China.

The 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022 were supposed to take place previous year, however, they were postponed due to COVID-19. The Indian contingent list in the Asian Games is 921, including 655 athletes, 260 coaches, and support staff.

A total of 40 sports across 61 disciplines will be held during the forthcoming Asian Games 2023. All the sports competitions will be held across 56 venues in Hangzhou. The Asian Games closing ceremony will take place on 8 October 2023.

When Will the Asian Games 2023 Start?

Although some of the competitions of Asian Games 2023 will start from 19 September, the opening ceremony is scheduled for 23 September 2023.

When Will the Asian Games 2023 End?

The Asian Games 2023 will be concluded on 8 October 2023.

Where Will be the Asian Games 2023 Held?

The Asian Games 2023 will take place in Hangzhou, China.

Asian Games 2023 Full Schedule for All Sports

Here is the full schedule of Asian Games 2023 for all sports competitions.

Archery: 1 to 7 October 2023 (10 events).

Artistic Gymnastics: 24 to 29 September (14 events).

Artistic Swimming: 6 to 8 October (2 events).

Athletics: 29 September to 5 October (48 events).

Badminton: 28 September to 7 October (7 events).

Basketball (5x5): 26 September to 6 October (2 events).

Basketball (3x3): 25 September to 01 October (2 events).

Baseball: 26 September to 7 October (1 event).

Boxing: 24 September to 5 October (13 events).

Breaking: 6 to 7 October (2 events).

Beach Volleyball: 19 to 28 September (2 events).

Bridge: 27 September to 6 October (3 events).

Cricket: 19 September to 7 October (2 events).

Chess: 24 September to 7 October (4 events).

Canoe Slalom: 5 to 7 October (4 events).

Canoe Sprint: 30 September to 3 October (12 events).

Cycling BMX Racing: 1 October (2 events).

Cycling MTB: 25 September (2 events).

Cycling Road: 3 to 5 October (4 events).

Cycling Track: 26 to 29 September (12 events).

Diving: 30 September to 4 October (10 events).

Dragon Boat: 4 to 6 October (6 events).

Equestrian: 26 September to 6 October (6 events).

Esports: 24 September to 2 October (7 events)

Football: 19 to 27 September (2 events).

Fencing: 24 to 29 September (12 events).

Golf: 28 September to 1 October (4 events).

Hockey: 24 September to 7 October (2 events).

Handball: 24 September to 5 October (2 events).

Judo: 24 to 27 September (15 events).

Ju-Jitsu: 5 to 7 October (8 events).

Kabaddi: 2 to 7 October (2 events).

Karate: 5 to 8 October (14 events).

Kurash: 30 September to 2 October (7 events)

Marathon Swimming: 6 to 7 October (2 events).

Modern Pentathlon: 20 to 24 September (2 events).

Rhythmic Gymnastics: 6 to 7 October (2 events).

Rugby Sevens: 24 to 26 September (2 events).

Rowing: 20 to 25 September (14 events).

Roller Skating: 30 September to 7 October (10 events).

Sailing: 21 to 27 September (14 events).

Sepaktakraw: 24 September to 7 October (6 events).

Shooting: 24 September to 1 October (33 events).

Skateboarding: 24 to 27 September (4 events).

Squash: 26 September to 5 October (5 events).

Soft Tennis: 3 to 7 October (5 events).

Softball: 26 September to 2 October (1 event).

Swimming: 24 to 29 September (41 events).

Sport Climbing: 3 to 7 October (6 events).

Taekwondo: 24 to 28 September (13 events).

Tennis: 24 to 30 September (5 events).

Table Tennis: 22 September to 2 October (7 events).

Trampoline Gymnastics: 2 to 3 October (2 events).

Triathlon: 29 September to 2 October (3 events).

Volleyball: 19 September to 7 October (2 events).

Water Polo: 25 September to 7 October (2 events).

Weightlifting: 30 September to 7 October (14 events).

Wrestling: 4 to 7 October (8 events).

Weiqi (Go): 24 September to 3 October (3 events).

Wushu: 24 to 28 September (15 events).

Xiangqi: 28 September to 7 October (3 events).

Asian Games 2023 Live Streaming in India

The Asian Games 2023 will be live streamed on SonyLIV app and website in India.

When and Where To Watch Live Telecast of Asian Games 2023 in India

The Asian Games 2023 will be live telecasted on the Sony Sports Network in India.

