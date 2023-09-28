Asian Games: Men's Pistol Team Win Gold but Make Early Exits in Individual Event

Sarabjot & Arjun In Individual Finals

On the basis of their performance in the team event, which was also the qualification round for the individual finals, Sarabjot and Arjun moved into the medal round.

Sarabjot qualified in the fifth position and Arjun took up the last qualification spot and was the eighth ranked player to make the final.

With mostly 9s in his first two series, Arjun though became the first shooter to be eliminated from the final, in eighth position.

Sarabjot though fought hard but in the series to decide the top 3, he shot an 8.8 to be eliminated in the fourth position. He finished with a score of 219.9.

"I am happy to win the gold in the team competition, but disappointed to miss the medal in the individual. I had my chances but made a couple of mistakes and that cost me a medal," said Sarabjot after the final.

He said the aim for him now is to participate in the Asian championship and hope to grab a quota place for Paris Olympics.