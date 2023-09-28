Asian Games: Roshibina Devi Wins a Silver, But Has Eyes Still On The Wushu Gold

India's star Wushu player, Naorem Roshibina Devi successfully won a second Asian Games medal, following up the bronze she won in 2018 with a silver in Hangzhou on Thursday.

Competing against China’s Wu Xiaowei in the gold medal match of the 60kg event, Devi was defeated 2-0 to settle for silver.

After the game, Roshibina expressed her disappointment over not winning a gold medal and said, "I felt really good but I couldn't become a champion, as everyone had wished due to which I am still not able to express happiness. But I will definitely become a champion one day and will work very hard for it."