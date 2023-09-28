Asian Games: Roshibina Devi Wins a Historic Silver for India in Wushu

Roshibina Devi Naorem has won her second straight Asian Games medal, finishing with a silver in the women's 60kg wushu event at the Xiaoshan Guali Sports Centre in Hangzhou.

Roshibina, a bronze medallist from the 2018 Asian Games, had become only the second Indian to qualify for a gold medal match in wushu at the Asian Games on Wednesday but China's Wu Xiaowei proved a tough opponent as she closed the final with a 2-0 scoreline.