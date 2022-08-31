Asia Cup 2022: India Beat Hong Kong by 40 Runs, Qualify for Super Four

India defeated Hong Kong by 40 runs in their second Asia Cup 2022 fixture on Wednesday, 31 August. With this victory, India remained at the top of the Group A standings and have also qualified for the 'Super Four' stage.

Sent into bat first at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, India scored 192/2, with Virat Kohli (59*) and Suryakumar Yadav (68*) being the team's main contributors.

After a sedate start, which saw Rohit Sharma scoring only 21 runs and KL Rahul scoring a 39-ball 36, Suryakumar Yadav's brilliant knock helped India cross the 160-run mark with an over to spare.