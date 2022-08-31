Asia Cup 2022: India Beat Hong Kong by 40 Runs, Qualify for Super Four

Asia Cup 2022: India defeated Hong Kong by 40 runs.
(Photo: PTI)
India defeated Hong Kong by 40 runs in their second Asia Cup 2022 fixture on Wednesday, 31 August. With this victory, India remained at the top of the Group A standings and have also qualified for the 'Super Four' stage.
Sent into bat first at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, India scored 192/2, with Virat Kohli (59*) and Suryakumar Yadav (68*) being the team's main contributors.
After a sedate start, which saw Rohit Sharma scoring only 21 runs and KL Rahul scoring a 39-ball 36, Suryakumar Yadav's brilliant knock helped India cross the 160-run mark with an over to spare.
Entering the final over on 42, Suryakumar smashed Haroon Arshad for four sixes from five balls, helping India amass 26 runs. He got to his fifty in just 22 balls, while the 31-year-old remained not out on 68 runs from only 26 deliveries.
Besides him, Virat Kohli also looked in decent touch on Wednesday. The former Indian skipper brought up his 31st T20I half-century, accumulating unbeaten 59 runs from 44 deliveries.
In reply, Hong Kong were stopped at 152 for five in their allotted 20 overs as India entered the Super 4 stage of the tournament.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravindra Jadeja and Yuzvendra Chahal were the pick of the bowlers as all of them conceded under 6 runs per over. While Arshdeep Singh and Avesh Khan were among wickets, they turned out to be expensive.
India's Super Four campaign will start against the second-placed team of Group A on 4 September, before they take on Afghanistan on 6 September. In their last Super Four fixture, Rohit Sharma's team will take on the second-placed team of Group B on 8 September.
(With PTI inputs).
