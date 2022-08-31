India vs Hong Kong, Live Cricket Score, Asia Cup: Toss Coming up at 7pm

India vs Hong Kong Live score and Latest updates of Asia Cup 2022 T20I Match
(Photo: The Quint/IANS)
India are currently placed first in Group A.
The men in blue defeated Pakistan in their first match by 5 wickets.
This will be Hong Kong's first match in Asia Cup 2022.
India and Hong Kong have never crossed paths in T20I cricket previously.
The match will start at 7:30pm, with the toss scheduled to be held at 7pm.
In their second match of Asia Cup 2022, India will take on Hong Kong today, 31 August, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
The men in blue have had the perfect start to their campaign, as they defeated Pakistan by five wickets in their opening fixture. A win here against Hong Kong will help Rahul Dravid's team secure their berth in the 'Super Four' stage.
Given the gulf in terms of quality between the sides, India will certainly start this match as the firm favourites. However, as we witnessed in the last edition of the Asia Cup, one can ill-afford to take Hong Kong lightly.
Led by Nizakat Khan, the boys in red played an impressive brand of cricket in the qualifiers. They won all three matches - against Kuwait, Singapore and hosts United Arab Emirates, to qualify for this stage. Hong Kong are currently occupying the 20th place in the ICC Men's T20I team rankings, and every single player from their camp will be eager to punch above their weights against the giants of international cricket.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)