Asia Cup 2022: Virat Kohli Gifts Signed Jersey to Pakistan Pacer Haris Rauf
Ahead of the India-Pakistan contest, players from both countries were seen exchanging pleasantries on the sidelines.
Star Indian cricketer Virat Kohli gifted his signed jersey to Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf after his team's five-wicket win over the arch-rivals in Asia Cup.
The BCCI posted a video in which Kohli was seen gifting his jersey to Rauf. The two players shook hands after Kohli's fine gesture on Sunday night.
Kohli had made a scratchy 35 off 34 balls in the game with Hardik Pandya stealing the show with bat and ball.
Ahead of the much-awaited contest, players from both countries were seen exchanging pleasantries on the sidelines of their training sessions.
Kohli had a brief chat with Pakistan skipper Babar Azam and injured pacer Shaheen Afridi ahead of the game.
