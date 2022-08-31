India vs Hong Kong, Live Cricket Score, Asia Cup: Toss Coming up at 7pm

In their second match of Asia Cup 2022, India will take on Hong Kong today, 31 August, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

The men in blue have had the perfect start to their campaign, as they defeated Pakistan by five wickets in their opening fixture. A win here against Hong Kong will help Rahul Dravid's team confirm their berth in the 'Super Four' stage.

Given the gulf between the sides in terms of quality, which is highlighted by a 19-place difference in the ICC Men's T20I team ranking of the two sides, India will certainly start this match as the firm favourites. However, as we witnessed in the last edition of the Asia Cup, one can ill-afford to take Hong Kong lightly.