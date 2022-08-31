India vs Hong Kong, Live Cricket Score, Asia Cup: Toss Coming up at 7pm
India vs Hong Kong, Live Cricket Score, Asia Cup 2022: Live updates from India vs Hong Kong match in Asia Cup 2022.
India are currently placed first in Group A.
The men in blue defeated Pakistan in their first match by 5 wickets.
This will be Hong Kong's first match in Asia Cup 2022.
India and Hong Kong have never crossed paths in T20I cricket previously.
The match will start at 7:30pm, with the toss scheduled to take place at 7pm.
India Aim To Secure ‘Super Four’ Berth
In their second match of Asia Cup 2022, India will take on Hong Kong today, 31 August, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
The men in blue have had the perfect start to their campaign, as they defeated Pakistan by five wickets in their opening fixture. A win here against Hong Kong will help Rahul Dravid's team confirm their berth in the 'Super Four' stage.
Given the gulf between the sides in terms of quality, which is highlighted by a 19-place difference in the ICC Men's T20I team ranking of the two sides, India will certainly start this match as the firm favourites. However, as we witnessed in the last edition of the Asia Cup, one can ill-afford to take Hong Kong lightly.
Momentum will work in Hong Kong's favour, as Nizakat Khan's boys played an impressive brand of cricket in the qualifiers. They won all three matches, beating Kuwait, Singapore and the United Arab Emirates in the process. Hong Kong are currently occupying 20th place in the ICC Men's T20I team rankings, and every single player from their camp will be eager to punch above their weight against the most successful team in this competition.
