Old Photo of Fans Breaking TV Sets in Ahmedabad Shared Post India's Asia Cup Win

An image that shows some people breaking their television sets on the streets is going viral on social media platforms with the claim that the image is from Pakistan, and the incident occurred after it lost the cricket match against India.

The claim comes amidst the 2022 Asia Cup, which saw India defeating Pakistan by five wickets in the group stage. The clash of the neighbours has always been an intense affair, which often flares up emotions among fans. In the past, there have been instances where fans of both countries have expressed their disappointment with their cricket team by either protesting, burning figures, or breaking television sets.

However, we found that the viral photo is from Ahmedabad in 2017. This was after India lost against Pakistan in the finals of the ICC Champions Trophy.