Vedanta To Sell Sterlite Copper Plant in Thoothukudi; Activists Doubtful of Advt

(Photo: The News Minute)
The Vedanta Group has put its sprawling Sterlite Copper unit in Thoothukudi up for sale. An advertisement to this effect was published on the company's official website on Monday, 20 June.
The company's sulphuric acid plant and copper refinery are also up for sale, as Expression of Interest has been advertised in collaboration with Axix Capital.
The advertisement has come as a surprise because, in the last few years, Vedanta has been appealing to the state government to reopen the plant.
The plant has been shut since 2018 on the orders of the Tamil Nadu government. In May 2018, locals in Thoothukudi protested against the expansion plan of the copper plant citing concerns that the plant was causing environmental pollution. At least 13 persons were killed and hundreds were injured in the police firing on the protest.
The note on their official website reads: “Vedanta, in conjunction with Axis Capital, invites Expression of Interest for the sale of its Copper plant along with its other units which includes Smelter Complex (primary and secondary), sulphuric acid plant, copper refinery, continuous copper rod plant, phosphoric acid plant, effluent treatment plant, captive power plants, RO units, oxygen generation unit and residential complex.”
The Vedanta Group has put the copper smelter unit in Thoothukudi, up for sale.
The Thoothukudi plant has an installed capacity of 4,00,000 MTPA of integrated copper smelter and refinery another 4,00,000 MTPA under expansion. When the plant was operational, it contributed to about Rs 2,500 crore to the exchequer and provided jobs to over 5,000 people and to another 25,000 indirectly, the company has claimed.
Several people living in the villages around the plant welcomed the announcement. "We are happy to hear about this. We don't want to continue protesting. There should be an end to this polluting industry," said 68-year-old Ramani whose son was killed in the police firing.
Anti-Sterlite activists who have been vociferous demanding permanent closure of the plant, however, are skeptical about the announcement.
Social activist Medha Patkar, on 24 May, said the state government should not promote Sterlite Copper Plant in Thoothukudi or allow it to come back.
The groundwater has been adversely impacted in the villages around the plant that the residents have to pay for water lorries for daily water supply.
Meanwhile, Sterlite Copper on 15 June, gave Rs 2.50 lakh each to 12 persons injured in the police firing during the anti-Sterlite protests, to help them start their own business ventures.
Ramesh* (name changed), a fisherman, who was injured in the shoulder during the firing, said that he was unable to earn a living. But with the new incentive, he has planned to buy a country-boat.
"People have been appealing for reopening because they have been adversely affected by unemployment. But it is the duty of the state government to ensure there are new avenues to get jobs. The closure of the plant has resulted in visible difference in the water quality and groundwater levels," said Rajesh.
The closure of the copper plant had reportedly adversely affected the domestic production of refined copper.
Pralhad Joshi, Minister of Mines, Coal and Parliamentary Affairs had earlier informed the Lok Sabha that refined copper imports increased from 44,373 tonnes in 2017-18 to 115,005 tonnes during 2018-19 and 152,000 tonnes in 2019-20.
Vedanta said around ₹800 crore to ₹1,000 crore would be required to revamp the plant, if and when the permission came.
India’s imports of refined copper had more than tripled between 2017-18 and 2019-20. Exports declined from 378,000 tonnes in 2017-18 to 47,917 tonnes in 2018-19 and 36,959 tonnes in 2019-20, he said.
Some have stated that the closure of the plant has posed a challenge to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of an 'Atmanirbhar Bharat.'
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)