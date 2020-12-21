Rajinikanth Summoned Over Remarks During Sterlite Firing Probe

Superstar turned politician Rajinikanth has been summoned in January by a single-judge commission led by retired judge Aruna Jagadeesan, for his remarks over the 2018 violence at Sterlite factory in Thoothukudi.

"The attack on the collector's office and setting on fire (Sterlite) quarters was not done by the common people. Some anti-social elements infiltrated... (the protesting locals). It is their handiwork," he had said according to PTI.

The actor had apologised for his remarks after his words had stirred up a controversy in Tamil Nadu.