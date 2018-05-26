How People of Tuticorin Bore Police Savagery in Sterlite Protests 

Riding in the autorickshaw, Samy narrated all that he saw and very proudly showed off the blood clot marks from the thrashes he had received from the police. He laughed when I asked if the incident had scared the people and he said, ‘Tirunelveli-kaaran na sumava! Evalavu adichalum nirutha maattom!’ (‘You think people of Tirunelveli will give up so easily? In spite of being beaten up, we won’t stop protesting!’)



We reached the Tuticorin Government Hospital and I could spot more brown uniforms than regular people.



I slipped into the hospital doors and headed to the fifth floor. When I entered the casualty ward, amongst all the pain and bruises, what I saw was seething anger.



“How can the police shoot at us?”

“We just want clean water and air. Is that too much to ask?”



“Do we deserve this pain?”