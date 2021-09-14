Madras High Court Calls Sterlite Firing a 'Scar on Our Democracy'

The court said that despite the past, the Tamil Nadu state must “be seen to be with the families and not an adversary”. It was the Tamil Nadu police personnel who opened fire at the unarmed group protesting against the plans to expand the Sterlite Copper smelter in Thoothukudi on May 22 and 23, 2018 that killed 18 people and injured 102.

Adding that if there was anything more to be done for the families, over and above what has been done, then this should also be made possible by the state. The court then said that these families need closure and that sometimes “our system delays so much that sometimes the entire idea (of justice) is lost”.

The interim order also added that the National Human Rights Commission report has also suggested certain measures including enhancing compensation to families of those who died and to those who are severely injured or are impaired for life. The court added that the state should consider realistic compensation for these persons (injured) as well.