Off With the Dupattas: Why TN Tribal Students Discarded Scarves To Beat Sexism

On 13 March, a school in Kallakurichi of Tamil Nadu witnessed an unusual event, visuals of which have now gone viral – girl students of three schools discarded their dupattas from atop a three-storied building to greet a woman author, Geeta Ilangovan.

Why? Speaking to The Quint, Ilangovan, a 51-year-old Tamil author, said, “They grasped the essence of my work and told me, ‘We don’t like wearing dupattas but are forced to’.” As many as 167 students of Tribal Welfare Schools of Kalvarayan Malai in TN had assembled at the Kallakurichi private school for a camp on eradication of child marriages and Ilangovan was to have an interaction with them when the scarves were flung off the school building.