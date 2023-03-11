No, the Clip Does Not Show Migrant Workers Leaving on Train From Tamil Nadu

Fact-Check | The claim stating the people seen in the video are leaving Tamil Nadu and travelling to Bihar is false.
A video of a crowded train is being shared on the internet with users claiming that it shows migrant workers from Bihar leaving Tamil Nadu on a train.
Why is it being shared?: This comes after several old and unrelated videos have gone viral claiming that they show attacks on migrant workers in Tamil Nadu. The Quint's WebQoof has debunked several such false claims.
What is the truth?: The video could be traced back to at least November 2022 and shows people travelling on Palamu Express, which run between Bihar and Jharkhand.
About the train: While watching the video, we noticed a board on the train with its name, which said, "Palamu Express."
The board on the train carried its name.
Taking this forward, we searched for the train's name and found that Palamu Express travels between Patna Junction in Bihar and Barkakana Junction in Jharkhand. The train's route can be seen below.
The train travels from Patna Junction to Barkakana Junction.
What about the video?: A keyword search led us to the same video uploaded on an unverified YouTube channel called 'Indian Galaxy Railway'.
It was uploaded on 16 November 2022 and was titled "13348 Patna Barkakana Palamu Express."
Are migrant workers fleeing Tamil Nadu: The Quint recently reported that due to the spread of old and unrelated videos, several migrant workers are leaving the state for their respective hometowns.
The state's Chief Minister MK Stalin has expressed his support towards migrant workers and said in a statement, "Tamil Nadu government and people will stand to protect our migrant brothers."
Conclusion: An old video of a crowded train which travels between Bihar and Jharkhand is going viral with a claim stating that migrant workers are leaving Tamil Nadu.
