Home or Doom? 'Abuse' Story Behind Villupuram Anbu Jothi Ashram in Tamil Nadu

Inmates disappear from a rehabilitation home and owners and staff members are accused of illegal detention, torture, sexual assault, and interstate human trafficking. While one might assume it's the plot of a crime thriller, this is, as per police records, the story of an ashram in Tamil Nadu.

Anbu Jothi Ashram, a home for the mentally challenged, disabled, and destitute women, was a horror house for the illfortuned, Tamil Nadu Police have found. The shelter home has been functioning at Kundalapuliyur in Villupuram district since 2005.

However, the home was shut down in February 2023 after Gingee Police of Villupuram, Tamil Nadu informed the Madras High Court that inmates were administered illegal drugs, sexually abused, and physically assaulted by the ashram staff, Live Law reported.